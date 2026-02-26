2PM's Taecyeon to marry girlfriend of 10 years in April

Another heartthrob is off the market.

Taecyeon from the K-pop group 2PM will reportedly be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend of 10 years in Seoul on April 24.

All details, including the wedding schedule, will be kept private in consideration of the bride-to-be's non-celebrity status, said a representative from his agency 51K today (Feb 26).

She is reportedly four years younger than 38-year-old Taecyeon, who announced their relationship in June 2020.

"We kindly ask for your blessings and support for Taecyeon’s new beginning," 51K added.

Photos of Taecyeon's proposal in Paris were uploaded to Instagram by the photographer in April 2024 but went viral only in February the following year. He said through his agency then that he didn't have plans for marriage anytime soon.

They claimed the photos were taken to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday.

In November last year, he shared a handwritten letter on Instagram to announce his marriage plans.

"I have promised to spend the rest of my life with the person who has understood and believed in me for a long time," he wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQf0WLBk3yy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

[[nid:730462]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com