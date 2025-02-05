Gossip mill: 2PM's Taecyeon responds to his leaked Paris 'proposal', Dylan Wang returns to NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Singaporean competes on Asian idol survival show

2PM's Taecyeon responds to his leaked Paris 'proposal'

Will 2PM's Taecyeon be tying the knot soon?

Photos of the 36-year-old idol-actor and his non-celebrity girlfriend having a romantic moment in Paris circulated the internet today (Feb 5). In one of them, Taecyeon is seen down on one knee and holding up a ring to his delighted partner, sparking rumours of a marriage proposal.

The snaps, which were uploaded to Instagram by the photography account The Best Photo Paris in April 2024, have since been deleted.

Taecyeon, who announced his relationship in June 2020, has now clarified through his agency 51K that he won't be getting married anytime soon.

They told South Korean media that the photos were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday and were "unfortunately leaked and spread" across online communities.

They added, as translated by Soompi: "The photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal… He continues to have a good relationship with his girlfriend, as he always has. While we believe that he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage at this time."

Due to privacy reasons, AsiaOne will not be sharing the photos.

Dylan Wang returns to NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Dylan Wang will be returning to play in this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The North American basketball league revealed their roster in a press release yesterday, with the 26-year-old Chinese actor listed with other second-time participants.

He'll be playing for Team Bonds - with American baseball outfielder Barry Bonds and American rapper 2 Chainz as coaches - in Oakland on Feb 14, alongside teammates including American streamer Kai Cenat and former NBA player Baron Davis.

In 2024, Dylan played for Team Shannon, coached by former American footballer Shannon Sharpe and rapper 50 Cent. He only came on as a substitute player in the second quarter, but won the crowd over by scoring eight points.

He later finished with 18 points in 21 minutes of play, becoming the third-highest scorer in his team and a record-holder among Chinese celebrity All-Star players.

Singaporean competes on Asian idol survival show

Last year, singer-songwriter Shye-Anne Brown, now 22, represented Singapore in the first season of the Asian idol survival show Chuang Asia.

Among the line-up for season two, we have another Singaporean - singer-songwriter WhyLucas, 22.

Leading up to the premiere of episode one on Feb 2, Chuang Asia made a few posts introducing him.

In one, WhyLucas, who is currently a sophomore at NUS Business School, said: "Joining Chuang Asia S2 is the bravest thing I've done. Initially I wasn't planning to come on the show because I was just a musician. This is definitely out of my comfort zone."

He added he hopes to perform with American-Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom if he manages to debut.

In an interview with L'Officiel Singapore last year, he revealed his stage name combines the initials of his Chinese name, Wang Yi Hong, with his English one, Lucas.

