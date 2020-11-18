40 years of brotherhood: Michael Miu helped to find a spirit tablet for Felix Wong's late wife

What does 40 years of brotherhood look like?

For Hong Kong celebrities Michael Miu and Felix Wong, it's the image of trust and dependence.

The two appeared on an episode of Hong Kong reality show Bong Bong, Amigo last Sunday (Nov 15), during which Felix divulged the amount of support Michael had actually given him when his wife, former actress Leung Kit Wah, passed away earlier this year.

It was previously reported that Michael, 62, had kept him company during the difficult period. Felix's daughter, Adrian, had also mentioned that Michael would regularly seek him out and lend him a listening ear.

Felix, 59, shared that not only did Michael stay by his side, he also helped with funeral arrangements by finding a spirit tablet for Leung.

He went on to say, "As brothers, you don't have to say much. They stay by your side and support you. This is something money can't buy."

At that, Michael added, both of them with a hand on each other's shoulder, "Don't worry, I'll always be by your side."

Felix's terrible temper

Beyond touching stories, the two also shared several hilarious anecdotes from their time as TVB's Five Tigers in the 80s.

The project group, which also included fellow celebs Kent Tong, Andy Lau and Tony Leung Chiu Wai, spent an inordinate amount of time together in their youth.

Michael revealed how Felix used to have a fiery temper and was prone to hitting people after drinking.

Admitting that his nickname used to be Spitfire Hua, Felix revealed, "I'd always clash with Eric Tsang and Natalis Chan. We'd quarrel and fight."

Fashion disasters

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Looking at their matching checkered outfits on the show, it's perhaps no surprise that the two also share similar tastes in fashion.

Back when they were both attending TVB's artiste training academy, the two of them would regularly turn up wearing sports shorts. During that period of time, sports shorts weren't the loose baggy basketball shorts that are commonly worn today. Instead, they were figure-hugging and rather short.

"We came from low-income families, while training was held in the upper-class Kowloon Tong. The two of us would show up in shorts we bought from the street markets," Michael laughed.

"The principal called us to the office and forbade us from wearing such shorts to class ever again. The two of us knew nothing about fashion, and definitely nothing about what was appropriate to wear."

Walking hazards

Back in the group's early days, they often had to prepare performances for variety shows.

However, one particular practice session went terribly wrong after Michael bumped into Andy Lau, who nearly bit off his tongue in the process.

Michael joked, "He only bit half of it off, but hey that's how he became a singer!"

On another occasion, Tony was attempting a stunt whereby he had to flip over a table. Unfortunately, he missed his landing and hit his mouth against the corner of the table, causing him to break a front tooth.

Felix quipped, "Since then, he's very good when it comes to reciting lines!"

rainercheung@asiaone.com