4th time lucky: WeiBird finally in Singapore after concert postponed 3 times in 2 years due to Covid-19

This songbird can finally leave his cage and croon after more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Taiwanese singer WeiBird's concert in Singapore has been two years in the making, having been postponed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe.

The 35-year-old, the voice behind the hit song Red Scarf in the movie Till We Meet Again, was originally supposed to hold a concert here on March 2020. This was postponed to August 2020, then to March 2021, then February 2022 and finally to July this year.

He will hold his concert tonight (July 22) and tomorrow evening at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets to both performances are sold out.

Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works for his concerts in Singapore and Malaysia, and WeiBird shared what the long pandemic has taught him about life.

In an interview with AsiaOne, he said: "I realised we must frequently develop different talents, so that when we come across unexpected obstacles — not just Covid-19 — we'll be able to find new work to do.

"Because of Covid-19, I wasn't able to travel around to hold live performances, so the impact to me was quite big, even though I could still write [new songs]."

Now with the loosened restrictions, the award-winning singer-songwriter has finally managed to reach Singapore for his concert — and he has a few interests that he wants to indulge in while visiting our little red dot.

"How could I possibly miss out on chilli crab, Hainanese chicken rice and bak kut teh?" WeiBird questioned.

His last visit was in 2017 for a concert.

Beyond performances, WeiBird also shared that he hopes he'll be able to keep composing music.

"When it comes to music, my ultimate dream and ambition is to keep working on music for the rest of my life," WeiBird said.

"I don't have to be a singer performing on a stage or a star. Nothing can stop me when it comes to writing music so I hope I will be able to keep composing songs without any worries."

Those plans are far into the future, however. At the present, WeiBird will be releasing his new album and also holding a concert at the Taipei Arena in September.

WeiBird, together with Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Kelly Chen, Namewee, Show Lo, Yoga Lin, F.I.R. and Oaeen, will also be performing at the One Love Asia Festival on Oct 22 and 23 at the Bayfront Event Space.

Each act will perform a full 40-minute set with a full band and state-of-the-art production. Ticket sales begin July 25 at 11am on AllAccess-Asia.com and SISTIC.com.sg.

