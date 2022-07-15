'Our cheeky Romeo': Jay Chou's new song starts off with his son's voice

Jay Chou's the global superstar but for a short while, his five-year-old son is dominating the limelight.

The 43-year-old's new album Greatest Works of Art, which features 12 tracks, was released on July 15 at midnight.

To the surprise of his fans, one of the songs Pink Ocean included a little Easter egg: the voice of Jay's five-year-old son Jaylen Romeo.

Pink Ocean opens with the young boy, more commonly known as Romeo, saying cheekily: "Hey girl, do you want to get in my car?

"I'm handsome! Are you ready? Want to go for a ride?"

Jay's wife, 28-year-old Taiwanese actress Hannah Quinlivan, responded to comments about how cute her son's voice is.

"Our cheeky Romeo," she said in an Instagram Story.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Hannah Quinlivan

But aside from being cute, their son may also have a penchant for music. In April this year, Jay and Hannah spotted little Romeo scribbling musical notes on a sheet of paper.

"Is there a melody in your mind?" Jay, surprised by his drawings, asked the boy then.

Romeo has also since become a big brother with the birth of Jay and Hannah's third child, daughter Jacinda, announced on May 6 this year.

"Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is," Hannah wrote on her Instagram that day.

The couple also have daughter Hathaway, seven.

Jay's latest album has been a hot topic among his global audience, with over 4.82 million sales of digital albums and more than 190,000 physical copies, Apple Daily Taiwan reported today.

The sale of the digital albums has garnered around NT$641 million (S$30 million) while physical sales have surpassed NT$132 million, setting a new record for the Chinese music industry, the Taiwanese news outlet stated.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing — Greatest Works of Art received negative reviews on Douban, a Chinese review website, even before the album was officially released.

Following queries and complaints from fans, Douban allegedly rolled back the early reviews of Jay's album and removed both ratings and comments.

Jay is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.

