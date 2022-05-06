Proud parents Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan announce birth of baby girl

Mandopop king Jay Chou and his model-actress wife Hannah Quinlivan have welcomed a new baby girl into their family.

Late on Friday (May 6) night, 43-year-old Jay posted a photo of the gorgeous newborn on his Instagram page.

"It's been tough on both mother and daughter. Thank god for this beautiful gift!" he wrote.

Hannah, on the other hand, posted on her Instagram account a black-and-white photo of two pairs of hands cradling a tiny pair of feet.

"Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is," Hannah, 28, said.

Former F4 member Van Ness Wu and Taiwan TV host Blackie Chen were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple — who also have daughter Hathaway, six, and Romeo, four, together — first announced the pregnancy in January this year.

Fans here can soon catch Jay in his Carnival World Tour on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.

