5 life lessons to take away from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha captured the hearts of everyone with an entertaining lead couple, endearing side characters and a breathtaking view of Gongjin that's set in a coastal city in the North Gyeongsang province.

What comes across as a simple rom-com, slice of life drama at first, quickly turns into a show about complex human emotions that keeps us wanting more.

Each character is a unique person with their own stories. The struggles that they face are things that most of us can relate to at any point.

This depth in character is what resulted in these lasting quotes that make viewers question the way they live.

Here are five quotes from the show that will help you see life a little differently.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Embrace the uncertainties of life

We live in a world where we are expected to plan every single month, week, and day of our lives.

Sometimes, things don't end up according to plan, and it may feel like the end of the world. But it isn't.

Those are the times when we just have to go with the flow and see where life takes us instead.

It's not about the results, but the hard work

Sometimes all we want to hear from our family members, friends and colleague is "Good job!" or "You've worked hard!".

After all, it can be demoralising to have worked hard yet unable to achieve the result that you wanted. As the saying goes, "the journey is more important than the destination".

Instead of focusing solely on results, learn to celebrate your efforts, as well as the attitude and discipline behind them - that's what makes you a successful person.

Be in the moment

We are used to fast-paced lives, always thinking about what to do next and worrying about the future that we often end up overlooking the present.

Since the pandemic started, we've been glued to our screens much more than usual. You deserve a break.

Put your phone away, cast your worries aside, and take in the present.

Don't take the people around you for granted

Life can bring about many unexpected things, both good and bad. You'll meet new people and also lose some people.

Keep your loved ones close, and send a message to those you haven't spoken to in a while. In this digitally connected age, there are many opportunities to stay in touch.

Make the effort to connect with the important people in your life, before it's too late.

Let yourself grieve

ICYDK, bottling up your emotions is not a healthy coping mechanism. It's perfectly normal to cry and grieve or just be sad in general.

Be kind enough to allow yourself to express your emotions in ways that are cathartic for you.

These emotions are what make us human, and nothing to be ashamed about. It's okay to not be okay -your mental health should always come first.

