5 mutants we want to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The list of rumoured cameos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keeps growing day by day - and it gets crazier too. This is all thanks to our heroes who began meddling with time travel in Avengers: Endgame, up to the recent multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home which allowed popular characters from previous Marvel TV series and films to make an appearance or two.

As seen in the second trailer drop and new posters for the movie, we're likely dealing with a whole lot of variants and cameos from the likes of the Illuminati and Wanda Maximoff's children.

That said, fans are probably expecting a lot from the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange, and a lot of it has to deal with characters from Fox, and we can't help but wonder if Marvel Studios will finally take this opportunity to introduce mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Discussions about introducing mutants first began when Marvel Studios brought in Wanda and Pietro Maximoff for Avengers: Age of Ultron but as fans later learned, Pietro died and Wanda didn't even take on the Scarlet Witch mantle. When WandaVision came along, fans hoped Wanda's status as a mutant would be discussed but again, audiences were left high and dry.

The closest fans got to Wanda's mutant origins being acknowledged was in the finale of her Disney+ series, when she briefly transformed into the Scarlet Witch, followed by the post-credit scene where we saw the Scarlet Witch meditating in a cabin.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness largely indicating that fans will finally see Scarlet Witch in all her glory, we'd like to slip in a few extra mutants that we would love to see in the anticipated movie starting with…

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/20th Century Studios

Hugh Jackman's comeback as Wolverine is at the top of the list because he's undeniably one of the coolest and most popular mutants in Fox's X-Men series. He played the role for over two decades and has once said he'd be open to reprising the role in the MCU for the appropriate reasons.

Even if it wasn't Jackman, who has said he's done with the character, what's preventing Marvel Studios from announcing a new Wolverine, with a new actor.

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner)

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Keep Cool Scenes

The X-Men film series ended without properly addressing what happened to this ever so powerful mutant. Jean Grey's reappearance might clarify what happened to her after the Dark Phoenix. Plus, she could possibly be set up as MCU's version of an Omega-level mutant that rivals the Scarlet Witch in powers and abilities.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/20th Century Studios

Everyone and their mothers would love to see Ryan Reynolds back in the red and black suit as Deadpool. Deadpool is a long-overdue addition to the MCU, his humour perfectly complements the general tone of the MCU to a tea. Whether or not the Merc With A Mouth appears in Doctor Strange 2, fans will always be cheering on for Deadpool's MCU debut.

Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart)

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/20th Century Studios Singapore

Another popular contender aside from Wolverine is Professor X. Whilst it is likely that Professor X will appear (thanks to the not so mysterious voice over in the trailer), we can never be too sure (Pro tip: Trust us because Patrick Steward will be in the movie).

Just like with the case of Andrew Garfield in No Way Home, we won't actually know if he's going to be in the movie until the movie comes out, but we have a good feeling about this.

Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen)

PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

Like two peas in a pod. You can't have Professor X without Magneto. Magneto is yet another incredibly powerful Mutant, whose powers mainly include superhuman abilities and the ability to manipulate magnetic fields to achieve a wide range of effects.

If Ian McKellen could go so far as to claim he'd marry Patrick Stewart over his own fiancee, we don't see why he wouldn't be enticed to come back once Stewart confirms his return as Professor X.

Bonus: Gambit

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Comics Explained

Whilst many of the characters on the list have appeared before in previous movies - it's just a matter of finally introducing them into the MCU - Gambit is a mutant that's not been brought to the screens. He was teased for X-Men: Apocalypse but never made it.

A solo movie with Channing Tatum in the role was also in talks before being shut down by Disney. Fans have been dying to see Gambit, so introducing him into Doctor Strange 2 would be an absolute dream come true.

And there you have our list of mutants. What's your mutant character of choice?

