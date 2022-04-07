All you need to know about MCU’s youngest superhero, Miss America

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases endless cameos but one character that comic book fans can easily identify is none other than America Chavez, aka Miss America.

Chavez has appeared sparingly across the various trailers and spots, donning her recognisable signature denim jacket, but they barely gave an introduction (if any) to the latest and possibly youngest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), from who she is and what she's capable of. In fact, the average moviegoer may not even recognise that she is actually a key character in the Marvel Comics and that this MCU debut is no small event.

That said, devoted comic book fans know that there is a lot to learn about this young superhero before Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres. Whether you're genuinely curious about this new character, if you need a refresher or you're deep in research to prepare yourself for the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel, here's everything you need to know about America Chavez, MCU's youngest superhero.

Origins

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/New Rockstars

America Chavez aka Miss America was created by writer Joe Casey and artist Nick Dragotta, and she made her debut in issue number one of Vengeance in 2011. She is the second Marvel character to use the moniker Miss America — Madeline Joyce was the first.

At age five, America Chavez and her little sister, Catalina were brought to the private island of a billionaire named Mr. Gales. The island was used to conduct experiments led by Chavez's mothers, Amalia and Elena, to cure the sisters of Edges Syndrome. When Chavez started manifesting powers, Gales began exploiting her and other girls at the facility. Elena later attempted to escape the island with her daughters whilst Amalia died destroying the portal chamber.

Unfortunately, Gales shot Elena before she could make it to safety. Right as Chavez opened a Star Portal to escape, Gales managed to rip Catalina away from her too. When Chavez entered the Star Portal and emerged to the other side, she saw the island up in flames.

America is believed to be the only surviving member of her family. She is also Marvel's first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in an ongoing series.

Oh and if you read her earlier origins about being an inter-dimensional being, those stories have been retconned. For now.

Powers

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Marvel Entertainment

Chavez possesses superhuman strength, speed and durability. She also has the power of flight and inter-dimensional travel. Chavez also has bulletproof skin, can teleport and is bioluminescent.

Chavez often kicks open star-shaped holes in reality, allowing her and her teammates to travel through the multiverse and into other realities. She can also make an enemy burst into tiny star fragments with a punch. In moments of extreme duress, she has been shown to project a large star that releases a powerful energy blast, capable of injuring the likes of Captain Marvel.

In The Comics

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Marvel Entertainment

In her first adventure, Chavez came across Ultimate Nullifier and joined the Teen Brigade, a lesser-known Marvel group of heroes. The Teen Brigade mainly fought the Young Masters of Evil and Doctor Doom. During those adventures, Chavez crossed paths with the likes of Kid Loki, Last Defenders, She-Hulk and many others.

A romance quickly developed between Chavez and Ultimate Nullifier but they later broke it off and abruptly left the Teen Brigade behind. It didn't take long for the character to take off and star in her own ongoing series — America, as well as become a recurring figure in several Marvel titles such as Young Avengers and West Coast Avengers.

Chavez is also one of Kate Bishop's — aka Hawkeye — best friends and is associated with the Young Avengers, West Coast Avengers, the A-Force and the Avengers.

The Actor

PHOTO: Marvel Entertainment

Bringing America Chavez to life is actress Xochitl Gomez. At 15 years old, Gomez is the youngest talent to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chavez is one of Marvel's biggest young heroes, so there is understandably a lot of expectations on Gomez's shoulders to portray this powerful and beloved hero well.

With Gomez debuting as Chavez and Hailee Steinfeld playing the role of Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios seem like they're slowly assembling the Young Avengers. Should Gomez receive positive reception from fans, this could mark an extremely bright future ahead in the MCU and she may even secure her own Disney+ series.

Prior to taking on the role of Miss America, Gomez starred in Netflix's The Babysitter's Club series as Dawn Schafer.

The Movie

PHOTO: Marvel Entertainment

Fans will finally see Miss America debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie is the highly anticipated sequel to the first Doctor Strange movie released in 2016. The movie will further explore the multiverse as teased and seen in WandaVision, Loki and the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home movie where Strange had meddled with time, space and realities.

As seen in the trailers, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aims to explore the consequences of Strange's actions and teases numerous cameos and appearances from the likes of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and characters such as Captain Carter, The Illuminati and more.

The movie's synopsis reads:

"Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch, Xochitl Gomez as Miss America/America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Adam Hugill as Rintrah and more. The movie premieres on May 4, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.