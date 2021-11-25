5 ways to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movie magic

The Harry Potter movie franchise is hitting its 20th anniversary, and with that, there are plenty of fun activities that Potterheads can partake in to celebrate this milestone!

Whether you're muggle-born or not, Harry Potter's journey from being a young adolescent attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to defeating You Know Who later on in his late teens has been incredibly gripping, heartwarming, heartbreaking and most importantly, magical.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

With many fans growing up reading the books and watching the movies, here are five ways you can celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movie magic.

1. Go on a Harry Potter movie marathon

There's no way you can celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movies without going on a movie marathon. For the very first time, the first four of the Harry Potter eight movie series will air on Cartoon Network bi-weekly starting from Nov 13. The final four titles will air in early 2022.

If you'd like to go on a binge instead, all eight movies are available to stream on HBO Go. Grab your popcorn and mug of Butter Beer, it's going to be a bumpy ride!

2. Catch new TV specials

Wait, new TV shows? That's right. In celebration of the 20th anniversary, there are two specials fans can look forward to. First is the brand-new Wizarding World competition event, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which streams on Nov 19, exclusively on HBO Go.

The show, hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren, will feature hundreds of trivia questions, special guest surprises, and will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy.

That's not all, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint are reuniting in a HBO Max reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special will feature in-depth interviews, cast conversations, and share new details on the making of the movies.

Welcoming the rest of the cast like Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton and more back to Hogwarts once again, the special reunion episode will begin streaming on HBO Max on Jan 1, 2022.

3. Enter the wizarding world

PHOTO: Wizarding World

Digitally, of course. Take quizzes to find out which Hogwarts house you belong to, what type of wand chooses you and more on Wizarding World.

Fans can also reminisce on the most iconic moments from the first film, catch a glimpse of the work behind the scenes and learn more about everyone's favourite boy wizard and his friends, fantastic beasts, magical items and so much more.

Packed with fascinating facts and features, the site will make you fall in love with the Wizarding World all over again!

Fans will also be able to see if they've got the skills to be a seeker by trying out the new "Catch the Snitch" Wizarding World Instagram AR filter.

4. Top up your Hogwarts trunk

PHOTO: Sophie & Toffee

If you've been looking for an excuse to get your hands on more collectibles, toys, accessories, and more, now's your chance.

Fans in Singapore can even create their own Hogwarts letter, Hogwarts Express train ticket, Platform 9¾ bookend and many more with Sophie & Toffee's Limited Edition Harry Potter DIY Craft Box. Local Singapore brand Enchante will also be launching a new Wizarding World apparel collection this December.

5. Have fun, play games!

Who doesn't love a board game or two? If you are looking for activities that you can do with your loved ones, Mattel has launched its special edition board games — Harry Potter Scrabble and Harry Potter Pictionary Air — so even when you're playing these classic games, there will always be a sense of magic in the air.

Last but not least, toy and entertainment company Spin Master has plenty of playsets, dolls and a range of wands for little ones to get their hands on too. All of which are purchasable on Shopee.

And there you have it, the different ways you can celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter from the comforts of your own magical home!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.