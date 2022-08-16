5 ways Jackson Wang is a dream tourism ambassador for Singapore

After 12 great days in Singapore, K-pop superstar Jackson Wang departed for Los Angeles last Sunday (Aug 14), bidding his fans a safe return home from seeing him off at the airport and tweeting it was “too amazing to move on”.

Thank u #Singapore !

Too amazing to move on 🥺

Now heading to #LA 💋#MAGICMAN sept 9th pic.twitter.com/kh0XFMiCxW — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) August 14, 2022

During his time in Singapore, the 28-year-old Got7 idol reckoned it was “fate” that he could collaborate with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and these are some ways in which he lived up to his title as an ambassador here.

1. He cleared his table at Changi Airport

A video posted by TikTok user louis_199109 showed Jackson browsing through the food stalls at the Singapore Food Street at Changi Airport Terminal 3, and waving and blowing a kiss at his adoring fans who had gathered to see him off.

Jackson managed to wow his fans and netizens one last time with a simple act. A video recently surfaced on Xiaohongshu of him clearing his table after eating and another on Twitter of him returning the chairs his entourage had used.

As Twitter user hannahisvip aptly put it: “Even international superstar Jackson Wang is cleaning his own table and dishes after eating, have you cleaned your own tables after eating in public?”

Even an international superstar Jackson Wang is cleaning his own table and dishes after eating, have you cleaned your own tables after eating in public? 😳❤️ always falling more and more in love with him 😭 #JACKSONWANG #JACKSON #王嘉尔 pic.twitter.com/3Fr8UrDOmq — ʜxɴɴxʜ 🤍 (@hannahisvip) August 14, 2022

“Jackson Wang is so cute,” user YGJ on Xiaohongshu posted. “It's really nice to clear the plates on your own after dinner!”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Xiaohongshu/YGJ

Some users pointed out that Jackson was just obeying local laws.

2. He has had a long and interesting history with Singapore

Way before he came to our little island to perform as a pop star, Jackson was here in 2010 for the Youth Olympic Games as a fencer representing Hong Kong.

In fact, his father Wang Ruiji is a famous fencer who competed at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics for China and Jackson was set to follow in his footsteps, even training for the London Olympics 2012 before he became an idol.

Not one to miss out on what Singapore had to offer, Jackson recalled in a local interview that he even “sneaked out of the Olympic Village, took an MRT and went to the Night Safari” back then.

3. He is interested in the local lifestyle beyond tourist spots

On this recent visit to Singapore, however, on the advice of his local friends, Jackson wanted to see more of what Singapore has to offer beyond tourism sites.

“What I want to do this time, in this collaboration with STB, is I want to go to the spots that people here actually go to, you know? That's going to Singapore!”

In a tweet, he added he wanted to know about the “local lifestyle” here and that he had “learnt a lot and loved it.”

Thank you #Singapore for giving @teamwangofcl crew such a good time.

Cant believe its the last day.

I always wanted to experience local local local lifestyle

I learned a lot & love it💋

I hope I can come soon to perform #MAGICMAN if anyone willing to come

album comin out sept 9 pic.twitter.com/o7Sn4kBTCp — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) August 13, 2022

4. He loved I Not Stupid

Who would have thought that a Chinese superstar loved Jack Neo movies?

Jackson said that I Not Stupid, the 2002 satirical comedy about the Singapore education system and the streaming of primary school kids, was one of his favourite movies growing up.

The Singaporean director shared the shout-out on his Instagram and is inspired to collaborate with Jackson in the future.

5. He livened up the local nightlife and fashion scenes

After two long years of Covid-19, local nightclub Marquee finally resumed hosting parties and shows in 2022. Jackson hosted the Team Wang Records (Human Remix) there on Aug 6, an event which saw fans queueing up as early as 4am.

He also opened a pop-up store for the new beachwear collection for his clothing label Team Wang Design at the hotel Voco Orchard on Aug 4, which will run until the end of August. Present at the event were many of our homegrown celebs including Sonia Chew, Carrie Wong and Benjamin Kheng.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sonia Chew, Instagram/Carrie Wong, Screengrab/Instagram/Benjamin Kheng

