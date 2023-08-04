$5.6 million in 3 months? Cyndi Wang earns the most in China among Taiwanese peers Angela Chang and Ella Chen

They are similar in many ways, but definitely not in recent earnings.

Having gained a second wave of fame in China in the last few years through appearing on singing variety shows, Taiwanese singers Angela Chang, Cyndi Wang and Ella Chen - all in their early forties and who started their careers in the early 2000s - have more than one commonality.

When it comes to their earnings, however, the clear winner appears to be Cyndi, 40.

Since winning the singing contest Sisters Who Make Waves 3 last year, Cyndi, who released her first album in 2001, is reportedly charging higher fees for her engagements.

Her endorsement fees have purportedly increased from 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan (S$187,000 to S$560,000). For every branded social media post on Chinese platforms, she charges 300,000 yuan, and her fees for commercial performances are 3 million yuan per engagement.

In June to August alone, she has allegedly earned 30 million yuan (S$5.6 million) from 10 commercial performances.

Media report both Cyndi's performances and concerts are estimated to rake in nearly $10 million for her in the second half of 2023.

Cyndi's Sugar High World Tour starts in September in Taipei this year.

Ella, 42, who released her first album Girl's Dorm as part of girl group S.H.E. in 2001, won first place for Sisters Who Make Waves 4 in July.

However, apart from becoming popular in Weibo searches, she reportedly has not enjoyed the same jump in popularity as Cyndi.

According to reports, Ella is currently earning 20 million yuan worth of endorsements, but is neither having as many commercial performances as Cyndi does nor holding a solo concert soon.

Angela, 41, released her first album Over the Rainbow in 2004 and started her Journey World Tour in May this year in Suzhou, but it is reported that her income still pales in comparison with Cyndi's.

