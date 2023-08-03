'Sore eyes': Jolin Tsai's ex Vivian Dawson leaves ambiguous comment on her post, gets slammed by fans

If you are an ex and say something vaguely negative, it probably wouldn't be taken positively.

After breaking up nearly seven years ago, model-actor Vivian Dawson, 39, has publicly appeared back in Jolin Tsai's social media.

On Saturday (July 29), the Taiwanese singer posted a 3.5 minute-long video introducing her knitting journey and products. Many netizens were full of praises, with one user suggesting that she knit her own concert costume next time.

Jolin, 42, wrote in her caption: "My series of knits, I don't get tired of them. Memorise them, my girls! Every piece is unique. You're welcome to become a knit mum, and experience the magic and charm of creating something handmade."

Her ex, Vivian, who grew up in New Zealand, left a comment too, writing: "Sore eyes", together with two big eye emojis and one magnifying glass emoji.

Many users did not take kindly to it.

"Scram," more than one user said succinctly.

"Stop appearing to pollute the air," another wrote.

Another user commented: "Perfect textbook example of someone trying to gain attention through vague association with the famous."

Another asked curiously: "Does that mean you wanna look for our princess again?"

Others were more objective.

"All the commenters, please calm down! He is not saying that he got sore eyes after watching it. I think he was praising her, because knitting requires long amount of time, and focusing on something close-up will make one's eyes uncomfortable, that's why he included the magnifying glass," one explained.

To the above explanation , Vivian replied on Aug 1: "You guessed it right."

The same netizen wrote insightfully: "Maybe they kept in touch privately. We don't know anything, if we comment ignorantly, it just goes to show how low our standards are."

Jolin and Vivian were spotted travelling in Tokyo together in 2010, and their relationship was confirmed by Jolin's father in 2011. In December 2016, Jolin's manager confirmed that they had broken up the previous month.

