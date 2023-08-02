'I messed it up myself!' Show Lo cries on stage and begs media not to write about past scandal anymore

If you remember Show Lo, you would likely also remember Grace Chow, the ex-girlfriend who tore him down from grace in 2020 by exposing his cheating ways.

He laid low from then to 2022, before releasing new singles in March last year.

On Sunday (July 30), the 44-year-old singer-host performed in Taipei Arena for his concert Show Lo World Tour Revolution 2023 — his first since 2017 — and spoke vulnerably about his past scandal.

When thanking his manager Xiao Shuang for her sacrifices, like paying for his rent and giving him pocket money when he first started his showbiz career, he said he was grateful and would "pay her back when [he] got popular".

Overwhelmed by emotions, he elaborated in tears: "It's been a tough two years for both of us. I messed it up myself! I just have to rebuild it myself! I don't care what others say about me, I don't care how they mock me.

"I tell you, I have three secrets to success: Being shameless, being shameless and being shameless!"

[[nid:641306]]

In April 2020, after dating Chinese influencer Grace Chow for nine years, the latter accused him of being repeatedly unfaithful to her over the years, having inappropriate relationships with the female artistes in his management agency including co-host Linda Chien, and even hosting sex parties.

Show seemingly admitted to her allegations and apologised.

At his recent concert, Show begged for the media to stop reminding others of his scandal.

He said in a begging tone: "Thank you reporters for your reports in the past (about his scandal).

"Please, it's been three years since. Stop writing about it…It's all in the past! I beg you guys!"

Show then bowed 90 degrees with his arms reaching to the floor.

[[nid:641201]]

As it was also his birthday that day, his mother appeared carrying a cake and shouting energetically: "Happy birthday, my baby! I wish you peace and good health every year!

He said to the audience: "Many things have happened. Thank you for believing in me. Not explaining myself doesn't mean I have to be convicted [in the eyes of the public]."

Show also expressed that as many people have left him over the past few years, he was "thankful for those who remained".

Show will be performing in Singapore on Oct 7. Public sales have started.

ALSO READ: 'Only old people listen to Jay Chou': Gen Z comments on Mandopop star stirs discussion

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com