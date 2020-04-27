'Go check for STDs': TV host Butterfly apologises after Grace Chow exposes her as Show Luo's booty call

Honesty is the best policy, it seems. Especially when the sordid details of your dirty laundry has been aired for the world to read.

After Show Luo's ex Grace Chow dropped a huge bomb about his philandering ways and how he couldn't keep it in his pants for nine years, she also called out one of his sex partners in a scathing manner. In response, the woman has seemingly apologised for cheating with Show.

On Thursday (April 23) after Grace's shocking exposé, a netizen advised the 31-year-old Chinese influencer on an Instagram post to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Grace revealed that she immediately did so after the break-up, and was cleared.

Grace then named Taiwanese host-actress Linda Chien ⁠— better known by her nickname Butterfly ⁠— saying the latter should also get tested, even tagging Butterfly in the conversation thread.

This isn't the first time that Grace has called out Butterfly. In her Weibo exposé last Thursday, Grace claimed that Show had improper relationships with the female artistes under his management agency. And Butterfly, 36, is reportedly the only female artiste signed to his agency, Creation Entertainment.

Butterfly kept mum until yesterday, when she published a curt apology on her Instagram addressed to Grace. It simply read: "I want to sincerely apologise to Grace and all those who love me."

Could that have been an admission? Sure reads like it to us.

She's not the only one

Another woman has come out of the woodwork amid the sexual scandal to claim that Show flirted with her via texts.

According to Taiwanese media, Romy Lu (who was a guest on two episodes of Show's variety programme 100% Entertainment) shared on April 24 screenshots of a chat with someone who identified himself as Show.

The screengrabs included messages that read "You're my type", "I didn't know you had such a good figure", "Are you at home?" and "I'll take care of you".

In response, Show's representative said: "We're sincerely apologetic with what happened with Miss Chow. But please don't take the opportunity to create something that doesn't exist. The person you're talking to isn't Show Luo."

However, Romy isn't having any of it, and has hit back through her manager who accused Show of making the first move to contact her and causing her to feel uncomfortable with his messages. They requested that Show make a public apology within three days and they're not above taking this to court.

