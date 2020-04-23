Grace Chow claims breakup with 'scumbag' Show Luo was due to his chronic womanising that included orgies

After months of public speculation, Chinese influencer Grace Chow finally confirmed her breakup with Taiwanese singer Show Luo, 40, in a Weibo post this morning (April 23).

But that's not all. The long post also detailed the reason for their split, and fans and netizens were left reeling in shock and disgust at her claims, one of which is his penchant for orgies.

Grace, 31, prefaced that they broke up a while ago but kept the news under wraps amid the coronavirus pandemic. So much time has since passed that she was able to write the post in complete calmness and not in a moment of recklessness or revenge, she said.

As with many other couples, the truth began unravelling all because she looked at his mobile phone - the first time in their nine-year relationship.

"If I hadn't done that, I wouldn't have known that you actually have another mobile phone used specifically to chat up girls," Grace wrote.

"Practically every day that I wasn't around, you invited women to your home, and the crux is, they were all different women. Every city that you go to, you have women that you could invite to the hotel.

"You have improper long-term relationships with the female artistes in your management agency — the ones you introduced me to — and even with your make-up artist. You and your group of male friends were so disrespectful to the women that you invited out.

"Worst, all of you would often hold 'multi-player sports' sessions — things that normal people cannot even begin to imagine."

While she couldn't bring herself to say it explicitly, it is clear that she is referring to orgies.

Grace added that, on hindsight, she should have left him the first time she caught him cheating on her, instead of forgiving him every time he was caught.

Despite his infidelity, she also believes he had truly loved her in the course of their long relationship because of all the sweet and romantic things he did such as re-scheduling his work to spend special days with her, showing her concern, and chatting with her on the phone every day. She also thanked him for the wonderful times they've had, and for helping her to mature and be independent.

"But how could a person who loves me also do these to me? And where did you find the time? Both of us sleep only at 3 to 4am every day. Do you mean you forego sleep just to have sex with the women?" she wondered.

Grace explained that she revealed his infidelity because she didn't want women to fall for the same lie that she did, thinking that they are the only one for him. She also warned against thinking they will be the one to change him, "because some people are just inherently scumbags".

She added, presumably to Show: "You are really so, so, so, so, so x 100 scummy!"

Show wrote a considerably much shorter response on Weibo.

He said: "Firstly, I'm sorry that my personal life has taken up public resources, and I thank everyone for their concern. There might be a lot of people waiting for my response, but I just want to say a couple goes through happy and bad times. We split up and got back together many times in these nine years. I will reflect on my mistakes, but a lot of things cannot be easily explained in just a few words. I also won't try to.

"I'm thankful that we met and fell in love, I have no regrets as well."

