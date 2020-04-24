Show Luo seemingly admits to ex-girlfriend Grace Chow's debauchery claims

Show Luo has (finally) published an apology to his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow.

After his initial brief response to her claims yesterday, the 40-year-old Taiwanese singer took to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning today (April 24) to apologise, where he seemingly admitted to her accusations.

He wrote: "With regards to this relationship, I must solemnly apologise to Grace. I'm sorry. I was wrong. In the past nine years, you've given everything to me but I didn't know how to cherish this relationship or someone who loved me the most.

"I was childish and lied to you again and again, causing you hurt and sadness. I indeed made a lot of mistakes and I also want to apologise to all the women who have been deceived and disrespected by me. I'm sorry, I will bear all the consequences."

Yesterday, Grace took to Weibo to reveal the reason why the couple of nine years broke up. In her lengthy post, the Chinese influencer made allegations that Show cheated on her with multiple women and has inappropriate relationships with the female artistes in his management agency and even his make-up artist.

Grace, 31, even alluded that Show organised orgies.

As a result of his supposed infidelity, netizens have raised a storm demanding that he be removed from his current Chinese TV programmes. Reports say he could potentially be dropped from two Chinese variety shows — Go Fighting! and Produce Camp 2020.

He reportedly faces a loss of NT$1.8 million (S$85,274).

Chinese media also reported that the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China has a strict policy of not engaging artistes who are involved in scandals or immoral acts.

It's been rumoured that Go Fighting! pays Show NT$1.8 million for 10 episodes. He has been part of the cast since the series' first season in 2015 and is said to be a fan favourite.

Show might also lose his spot as a mentor on the new Chinese music reality show Produce Camp 2020. Since Grace's allegations yesterday, netizens have been vocal about removing Show as a mentor on the series as it involves young female contestants.

Show has yet to appear on Produce Camp 2020 as he arrived in China only recently and is serving out his self-isolation period.

While he's in self-isolation, his place is temporarily filled by Chinese singer Wowkie Zhang, and if netizens have their say, it could be a permanent replacement. The writing may even be on the wall already, as reports say Produce Camp 2020 has removed mentions of Show as a mentor and only promoted the remaining four mentors.

