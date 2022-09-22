7 most anticipated fall 2022 anime to look out for this October

The seasonal slate has always run differently in Japan, with the fall window kicking off every October and ending in December, bringing with it a period of excitement for anime enthusiasts, as it is when studios launch heavy-hitting releases and returning seasons of their favourite anime shows.

Fall 2022 is no different, as it looks to carry on the flame of tradition by ushering in both new and familiar titles.

Excitement levels have certainly hit the roof with the impending arrival of several eagerly-awaited works, such as Chainsaw Man and the second cour of Spy x Family.

Here's the full list of the most-anticipated anime for the season (arranged alphabetically), which won't include the ongoing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, due to Japan's differing seasonal split.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Making a grand return after 10 years, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc will adapt the last story arc of the manga spanning volumes 55 to 74.

The former Shonen Jump Big Three member looks set to deliver plenty of action, narrative intrigue and crisp aesthetics, as it welcomes Ichigo and his Soul Reaper allies back into an epic showdown against the Stern Ritter, an elite group of the Quincy clan.

Blood will be shed when the anime, which will air in four split cours, drops on Oct 10.

Blue Lock

Sports anime have their own brand of charm, but Blue Lock stands out with its unique dystopian touch to the genre.

Focusing on the craft of football, or football for American audiences, it tells the story of Yochi Isagi, an unknown high school player who is conflicted about his playing, as he joins the Blue Lock training regime.

There's a catch, though – the programme takes place in a confined, jail-like facility, where those who fail will be banned from representing Japan.

It's an interesting twist to a familiar genre, so we won't be surprised if it ends up being a sleeper hit anime after its Oct 9 premiere on TV Asahi in Japan and on Crunchyroll internationally.

Chainsaw Man

Arguably the series that fans are most hyped for, Chainsaw Man promises a lot in store.

Apart from glorious amounts of gore, beautiful visuals, high-octane action, it'll also feature 12 ending theme songs led by a strong artist line-up – an unprecedented move in the industry. More notably, the anime is helmed by MAPPA, who has delivered time and time again through big scale projects like Jujustsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season.

Expectations are naturally high, but the general belief is that Chainsaw Man will revv past all of them when it arrives on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels in Japan, as well as on Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll come Oct 12.

Golden Kamuy Season 4

Golden Kamuy is notable for a couple of reasons, starting with its seinen roots.

While most titles on the list cater to a younger audience, the series is designed for mature fans, and it's no wonder –the story explores the severe struggles of soldiers and war veterans, with moral ambiguity, survivor's guilt, honour, penance, and virtue ethics being common (and heavy) themes.

It also pays respectful tribute to the Ainu culture, and Season 4 will see the return of young Ainu girl Asirpa, as she journeys back to Hokkaido with protagonist and "Immortal" Saichi Sugimoto.

Oct 3 is when the adventure kicks off on Tokyo MX and Amazon Prime Video.

Mob Psycho 100 III

The highly-anticipated third season of Mob Psycho 100 will pick up from where the second season ended off, with Mob accidentally growing a giant broccoli in the middle of the city, which is later revealed to be the Divine Tree.

Since it's adapting the last four volumes of the manga, fans can expect epic fight moments, Psycho Helmet Cult shenanigans, and a familiar line from Ekubo: "Listen up, this is [the] one and only command from me."

It's all pretty enigmatic and even foreboding, but the mystery will only start decoding on Oct 6 on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia continues to pick up steam, with its sixth season set to bring the Paranormal Liberation War Arc to the screen.

The final story arc in the Rise of the Villains Saga will put the Heroes in an all-out war, resulting in plenty of victories, heroic moments, and cool fighting scenes – but also devastation, grievous injuries, and anguish galore.

Several backstories get unravelled here, and all of these are expected to carry over to the anime, which is slated for release on Crunchyroll and Netflix (Asia only) on Oct 1.

Spy x Family Part 2

The Forger Family is set for a return to Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll on Oct 1.

The second cour of the hit anime ramps up the action and suspense, setting up the stage to introduce a terrorist bomber who poses a threat to world peace. This time, there'll be higher stakes at play as Loid attempts to stop his target, prompting chase scenes, explosions, and espionage thrills.

It's not all serious business though, with slice-of-life and lighthearted moments offering a look at the pseudo family's domestic lives, parenting troubles, and a new, fluffy pet.

Of course, there are still other titles to check out from the Fall 2022 anime slate, but the above list highlights some of the bigger acts that will likely stir up more interest upon release.

The less heavy-hitting Summer line-up makes for a nice segue into a hectic, meatier season, but we're not complaining – more anime is always a good thing.

And if they are exceptional? Count that as a huge bonus.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.