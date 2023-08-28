7th month haunting? Mark Lee screams after hearing unexpected wind chimes while recording radio show

Hearing any sounds of unknown origin is generally not welcomed during the seventh lunar month.

As it is believed by some Chinese to be the time when ghosts leave the underworld to play in the mortal world, any experiences of ghosts, mysterious sounds or supernatural occurrences are supposedly more common.

During a recording of Love 972's radio show The Breakfast Quartet hosted by Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin and Mark Lee, the sound of wind chimes was suddenly audible.

From a video clip posted on Love 972's Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 27), Biyu, 56, can be heard saying: "Why is there the sound of…."

Dennis, 50, seconded her view.

Mark, 54, exclaimed in shock: "Why is there the sound of wind chimes?"

He then blurted out "Zhou Gong Jiang Gui" (Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories), a Love 972 show on supernatural stories hosted by Dennis.

Dramatically, Mark then took out his headphones, threw it into the air and screamed at the top of his lungs.

Biyu tried to comfort him, saying: "It's okay, it's okay."

He then repeated "Zhou Gong Jiang Gui" in a trembling voice, and whispered: "It's so scary!"

Netizens were hardly sympathetic; instead they were mostly amused by Mark's dramatic response.

"Mark's reaction is hilarious," one person said.

Another commented: "You're a talented actor indeed."

Many left laugh-crying emojis in the comments section.

One confirmed the supernatural element: "Yes, they (the ghosts) have always been there."

It is unclear if the incident was a prank.

Love 972's The Breakfast Quartet won Best Radio Show in Star Awards 2023 in April this year for the third consecutive time.

