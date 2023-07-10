'Blood kept flowing': Mark Lee injured in Thailand while filming sequel to Number 1

Local actor Mark Lee was injured in Thailand while filming his new movie, which is a sequel to Number 1.

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening (July 9), the 54-year-old uploaded a photo of himself with a bandage on his right wrist.

In the caption he wrote: "Number 1 (2), was just rehearsing and got wounded."

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, Mark sought treatment at a local private hospital later that night as the wound did not stop bleeding.

Mark, who was at the hospital then, told the Chinese daily: "It was the first day of rehearsals for a gang fight scene, the Thai actor and I might have some slight issue with our chemistry and the chair [that he was using] accidentally cut the capillaries in my hand.

"The blood kept flowing. I am still at the hospital now waiting for them to stop the bleeding."

Mark added that he received a tetanus vaccine after the healthcare professional stopped the bleeding and is fine now.

He also told the reporter jokingly: "It's a private hospital, the doctors and nurses are quite good-looking and the injection doesn't hurt."

[[nid:633504]]

"We 'saw red' as we were just rehearsing, so it's not too bad, this movie sequel should do well at the box office," he added.

Mark believes that his injury would not affect the filming schedule as they would only film those fight scenes tomorrow.

"I will be alright by then," he said.

Speaking about his first time filming in Hat Yai, Mark said that it is a good experience as the hotel that they are living in is close to the filming location, there is not much traffic congestion and food and leisure activities are fun and cheap.

He said: "It is a new experience, everything is fresh and the staff here are quite efficient, it is a very good experience."

Mark's wife, Catherine Ng, also commented on his post yesterday.

She wrote: "Hubby, for our sake, you must be well. Don't get hurt anymore! It has been hard on you!"

Local actors, such as Dennis Chew, Yvonne Lim, Pan Lingling and Zheng Geping also wished Mark a speedy recovery in the comments section.

In 2020, Mark's performance as club manager-turned-drag queen Chow Chee Beng in Number 1 received the nod of approval from audiences and he was nominated for the Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards. The movie also won Best Makeup and Costume Design at the same awards ceremony.

Filming for the sequel to Number 1 is expected to last for one month. In the sequel, Chee Beng still cares very much about family values and as his son is now grown up, he has to consider his son's opinions and feelings about him being a drag queen.

About Mark's injury and the progress of filming, director Ong Kuo Sin said to the Chinese daily: "Mark is alright. As the official filming will only take place on the 10th, it will not affect the progress of the filming."

ALSO READ: 'Reminiscent of my childhood': Netizens get nostalgic with video compilations of local dramas and stars

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com