Local movie Number 1 wins Best Makeup and Costume Design at Golden Horse Awards 2020

This year's Golden Horse award for Best Makeup and Costume Design has gone to Singaporean Azni Samdin and Malaysian Raymond Kuek for the Singapore movie Number 1.

The awards ceremony took place in Taipei earlier this evening (Nov 21).

Azni could not go to Taipei, and the award was accepted by Raymond and the movie's director Ong Kuo Sin. This is Singapore's first award in this category.

Raymond Kuek and Ong Kuo Sin accepting the Golden Horse Best Makeup and Costume Design award for Number 1. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Singaporean comedian Mark Lee was also nominated for Best Actor for Number 1, but the honour went to Mo Tzu-yi for Dear Tenant instead.

Number 1 is a heartwarming dramedy that sees Mark's character Chow Chee Beng taking up a job as a manager at a drag club after getting retrenched. He then becomes a performer and realises he has a knack for it. The film also eventually sees his secret exposed to his wife and family, and how he deals with the fallout.

ALSO READ: Golden Horse-nominated local film Number 1 shines spotlight on what it's like to be a father in Singapore, says director Ong Kuo Sin

The cast and crew of local movie Number 1, together with Mark Lee's wife (in red) on the red carpet earlier this evening. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Another Singapore movie Precious Is The Night was also nominated in two categories: director Wayne Peng for Best Cinematography and producer Lim Sau Hoong for Best Makeup and Costume Design.

The main stars for the thriller, local model-photographer Chuando Tan, Taiwanese model Nanyeli, and Taiwanese model-actress Chang Tzu-lei, walked the red carpet earlier this evening.

Chuando plays two characters in the film — one, the narcissistic 35-year-old family doctor of a wealthy family; and the other, a writer who embarks on a quest to investigate the truth about the doctor's mysterious death and the murder of his lover, a young mistress in the family.

The award for Best Cinematography went to Yao Hung-i for the film Your Name Engraved Herein.

The cast of local movie Precious Is The Night. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, who won Best Actress last year for her performance in Anthony Chen's Wet Season, presented that award this time.

Number 1 is currently showing in cinemas, while Precious Is The Night will open December 10. Click here for Number 1's screening times.

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann on the red carpet at the Golden Horse Awards 2020. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com