8 celebrity babies and their famous parents who made 2021 beautiful

Just a few months into 2021 and celebrity babies and their famous parents have already taken over our feeds. Many celeb couples who shared their pregnancy announcements last year have now welcomed their precious little ones.

In case you missed the latest baby news, here are eight celebrity babies born earlier this year and their famous parents' emotional reactions.

1. Liv Lo & Henry Golding

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo recently welcomed their first child. The couple shared the good news with their fans on Instagram. The two posted beautiful pictures of their newborn baby and were seemingly elated by the new addition to their family.

While the happy mum shared a few snapshots of her experience from labour to delivery. The actor posted a special mention to his wife, "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you[.]"

2. Naomi Neo & Han

One of the celebrity babies born this year is Zyla Rey. Her famous parents Naomi Neo and Han gushed over the new addition over on Instagram. The influencer introduced her newborn baby through her posts and a touching YouTube vlog.

The couple are now parents to two children with their first son Ky now a big brother to his "meimei." Since the birth of her baby girl, Naomi shared that "it's been amazing having to experience motherhood all over again with you[.]"

3. Race Wong

The co-founder of Singapore real estate company Ohmyhome Race Wong welcomed her second child last month. The entrepreneur and actress told theAsianparent in an interview that the timing of her baby was perfect.

Not surprisingly, most of her recent Instagram posts have also been about her newborn baby who, at just just three weeks, has garnered lots of love from her followers.

4. Hilary Duff

Actress and Disney star Hilary Duff also gave birth to her new baby after spending her pregnancy months in quarantine with her husband.

She took Instagram by storm with her birthing picture where you can see the whole family gathered around in a tub with the newborn. With the new arrival, Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma are now parents of three.

The actress also posted an adorable picture of her baby days later and wrote, "Most people post this on the first day….. but you're a third child Mae Mae …. soooo it's happening on the seventh… happy week earth side little bit! We love you so…."

5. Ase Wang

If we're going to talk about newborn celebrity babies and their famous parents, we have to mention Singaporean actress Ase Wang.

The model welcomed her first baby in Feb, and shared pictures of her baby's "first day in the world" over on her Instagram. In one post she wrote, "Miss Kaya Harper Lor welcome to the world! You are already such a good baby."

Ase Wang previously opened up about freezing her eggs back in 2017. At the time, she was told it would be difficult for her to conceive with low reserves of eggs. But look at her now! The new mummy is happily spending her days with her very first baby girl.

6. Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

It's another fairytale ending for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they welcome their new baby.

The royal princess shared the good news through an Instagram post back in February and introduced her baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. She wrote, "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

The official Twitter account of the royal family also shared the good news, writing, "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family."

7. Kelly Latimer

Just last month, another little tot joined the group of celebrity babies and their famous parents as presenter Kelly Latimer welcomes her second child. The founder of Kelly's Kitchen uploaded a photo of her baby's precious little one to introduce him to her Instagram fans.

"I am proud of what I managed to achieve. And I am beyond in love with @justin.loi, without whom, I would not have made it through," writes Kelly.

Her first daughter is also delighted with having a baby brother as the mummy of two writes in a sweet post, "The look of joy and love on her face when she first saw her brother was so rewarding."

8. Constance Song

Last but certainly not least on our list of celebrity babies and their famous parents is actress, Constance Song and her newborn. The happy mummy also welcomed her baby and shared the news through an Instagram post in March.

In the following weeks, she also shared her first memories with her newborn through some adorable photos.

The actress is now a proud mother of two with her newborn baby EL and her eldest daughter, lovingly known as Baby O.

These celebrity babies and their famous parents have certainly brought much joy to their fans and followers. We wish them all a happy parenting journey!

