'80s actors Zheng Wanling, 'Er Gu' Cai Pingkai and Yun Changcou reunite for ads

Local actress Zheng Wanling posted some ads with OCBC on her Instagram page recently, and starring with her in the videos was none other than Cai Pingkai, affectionately nicknamed Er Gu (Second Aunt).

The moniker comes from Pingkai's starring role in the sitcom Neighbours, which ran from 1986 to 1988.

"Saw Er Gu the other day, we were having fun queuing up," Wanling, 59, wrote in the caption of one Instagram post.

In the video, she teaches Er Gu a "simpler way to queue" at the bank using her phone app.

In another ad uploaded yesterday (June 11), Er Gu has forgotten to bring her wallet to a restaurant so Wanling shows her how to use PayNow.

Er Gu isn't the only veteran actor Wanling has collaborated on OCBC ads with recently.

On June 7, she shared another one with Yun Changcou, also known as Steven Woon, where she suspects he may be getting scammed and teaches him how to protect his bank balance from it.

Changcou's acting credits include The Return of the Condor Heroes (1998), Under One Roof (1999) and more recently, The Truth Seekers (2016) and How Are You? (2019).

Zheng Wanling is known for her roles in On The Fringe (1987), Fury of the Dragon (1987) and Ride The Waves (1993). She has also starred in Channel 5's ongoing sitcom Sunny Side Up.

