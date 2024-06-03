Award Banner
Edwin Goh reunites with 'screen mums' Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan on their trip to Sydney

(From left) Zoe Tay, Edwin Goh, Aileen Tan and Pan Lingling.
PHOTO: Instagram/Zoe Tay
Veteran actresses Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan met up with a familiar face during their trip to Australia recently.

In an Instagram Story on June 1, Zoe uploaded a photo of them with former actor Edwin Goh, who left Singapore for Sydney with his girlfriend Rachel Wan last year.

The 29-year-old left Mediacorp and enrolled in performing arts school The Actors Pulse while working in retail.

Zoe, 54, wrote in her Story: "Happy reunion. This handsome guy has been well, still charming," which was shared by Pan Lingling with the text: "All the screen mums."

Zoe acted as Edwin's mum in the drama A Million Dollar Dream (2018) and the pair have been co-stars on The Dream Makers II (2015) and You Can Be An Angel 3 (2018).

Lingling played Edwin's mum in On The Fringe (2011), while Aileen and Edwin have been co-stars in Fifty & Fabulous (2018), You Can Be An Angel 3, My Star Bride (2021) and When Duty Calls 2 (2022).

Zoe shared another photo with Edwin showing the pair enjoying dessert, writing: "Thank you, son, for your good recommendation and for treating us to baked ice-cream. It's delicious."

Zoe, Lingling and Aileen have been travelling across Australia with their husbands Philip Chionh, Huang Shinan and Gerald Lee respectively.

"Been a navigator for the past seven days in a camper van," Lingling, 53, shared in an Instagram post on June 1.

Zoe also posted snippets of their adventures on Instagram, including visiting Mount Martha beach with its colourful beach boxes and Murramarang National Park, where she met "cute and docile kangaroos".

Aileen, 57, also shared about the latter: "Cute kangaroo. It's a pity that auntie doesn't have food to feed you."

