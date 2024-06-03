Edwin Goh reunites with 'screen mums' Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan on their trip to Sydney

Veteran actresses Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan met up with a familiar face during their trip to Australia recently.

In an Instagram Story on June 1, Zoe uploaded a photo of them with former actor Edwin Goh, who left Singapore for Sydney with his girlfriend Rachel Wan last year.

The 29-year-old left Mediacorp and enrolled in performing arts school The Actors Pulse while working in retail.

Zoe, 54, wrote in her Story: "Happy reunion. This handsome guy has been well, still charming," which was shared by Pan Lingling with the text: "All the screen mums."

Zoe acted as Edwin's mum in the drama A Million Dollar Dream (2018) and the pair have been co-stars on The Dream Makers II (2015) and You Can Be An Angel 3 (2018).

Lingling played Edwin's mum in On The Fringe (2011), while Aileen and Edwin have been co-stars in Fifty & Fabulous (2018), You Can Be An Angel 3, My Star Bride (2021) and When Duty Calls 2 (2022).

Zoe shared another photo with Edwin showing the pair enjoying dessert, writing: "Thank you, son, for your good recommendation and for treating us to baked ice-cream. It's delicious."

Zoe, Lingling and Aileen have been travelling across Australia with their husbands Philip Chionh, Huang Shinan and Gerald Lee respectively.

"Been a navigator for the past seven days in a camper van," Lingling, 53, shared in an Instagram post on June 1.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7q6nYLvCZw/[/embed]

Zoe also posted snippets of their adventures on Instagram, including visiting Mount Martha beach with its colourful beach boxes and Murramarang National Park, where she met "cute and docile kangaroos".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ovrhJSwK3/[/embed]

Aileen, 57, also shared about the latter: "Cute kangaroo. It's a pity that auntie doesn't have food to feed you."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7tkK6SPFzO/[/embed]

