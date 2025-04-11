Nee Soon GRC MP Faishal Ibrahim to contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has confirmed he will be leaving Nee Soon GRC to contest Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to the media on Friday (April 11) morning, Assoc Prof Faishal said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had asked him to join the PAP team in the newly-formed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, and he had agreed.

The 56-year-old was first elected as an MP for then-Marine Parade GRC's Kaki Bukit Division in 2006, and moved to Nee Soon GRC in 2011.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to grow with the residents in Nee Soon... Going back to Marine Parade, it's homecoming," he said during an interview held at a coffee shop in Block 747 Yishun Street 72 .

There had been speculations that Assoc Prof Faishal would not be fielded in Nee Soon GRC after he was seen with Manpower Minister and Marine Parade GRC MP Tan See Leng at a walkabout at Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre on March 30.

The four-term MP was also seen at a walkabout with PM Wong in Marine Parade Central last Sunday.

On Friday, Assoc Prof Faishal also introduced new faces Goh Hanyan and Dr Syed Harun as potential candidates in Nee Soon GRC.

With him at the walkabout was Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who is the MP for the Chong Pang ward, as well as ex-MP Lee Bee Wah.

Nee Soon GRC is currently helmed by minister Shanmugam (Chong Pang branch), Assoc Prof Faishal (Nee Soon Central), Louis Ng (Nee Soon East), Carrie Tan (Nee Soon South) and Derrick Goh (Nee Soon Link).

Goh, a former director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, had been introduced to Nee Soon residents by ex-MP Lee on April 7.

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Dr Syed has been spotted with other Nee Soon GRC MPs at earlier events in the constituency, after stepping down from his post on Feb 14.

Assoc Prof Faishal said on Friday he is happy that Goh has come forward to stand in the upcoming election: "She is very prepared... She has gone around the ground and met many residents."

He also expressed his confidence that Dr Syed will be able to engage and connect with the Malay residents in this ward.

