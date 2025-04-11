'Happy to be part of the team': PAP new face Valerie Lee joins walkabout on Pulau Ubin with Pasir Ris-Punggol MPs

A potential team for the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) contest in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC is taking shape, after successive appearances by a new face.

Valerie Lee was again seen with MPs from Pasir Ris-Punggol — this time on a walkabout on Pulau Ubin on Friday (April 11).

The island will be part of the newly-drawn Pasir Ris–Changi GRC in the coming election, according to the ​​Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report released in March.

Also present were Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State (Digital Development and Information and Health) Janil Puthucheary, and Sharael Taha, who spent an hour speaking with residents on the island, most of them seniors who have been living there their entire lives.

Lee said there are 30 voters in the island with concerns such as “wildlife challenges” and support to redeem the $400 Climate Vouchers.

“We got some of their numbers so that we can be in direct contact to give them some assistance,” she added.

“No matter the number (of residents), we will definitely put in 100 per cent to continue to support everyone, and we will be thinking of some plans to kind of revitalise and help improve life on the island.”

On what her latest appearance with Pasir Ris-Punggol MPs signifies ahead of the General Election, Lee said that “the party will have to decide” whether she will be fielded.

“I’m just very happy to be part of the Pasir Ris team,” she added. “It signals that I really want to work with everyone, from volunteers to all the way to the current entities, in order to continue serving and giving 100 per cent support to the residents that we will be serving in the future.”

Under the new electoral boundaries, the former Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC has been split into two, forming Punggol GRC and Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, with the latter absorbing portions of the former East Coast GRC.

These include the estates in Loyang and around Changi Prison Complex, as well as two offshore islands, Pulau Ubin and Pulau Tekong.

In the last General Election, PAP's Pasir-Punggol GRC team led by SM Teo won in a three-way contest against opposition parties Singapore Democratic Alliance and People’s Voice with 64.15 per cent of the votes.

SDA, a coalition made up of the Singapore Justice Party and the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS), plans to contest in Pasir-Ris Changi GRC.

Party chairman Desmond Lim told AsiaOne on Friday that they have been contesting since 2006, and their "sense of duty" will be extended to residents of Pulau Ubin.

"All communities, including the approximately 30 of them living on Pulau Ubin, deserve representation and the opportunity to voice their concerns," he said, adding that SDA's plans include preserving the island's "rich heritage and culture", while "promoting sustainable tourism".

"Residents we knew, hope that the island will not become like Sentosa or urban housing," he said.

Meanwhile, some residents shared with AsiaOne about the problems they are facing on a daily basis.

One such resident is retiree Leong Ah Seng, 76, who said that he is concerned about the rising cost of living on the island.

Meanwhile, drink stall owner Ong Ah Sam, 86, had gripes about power issues.

She said that food in her fridge would often turn bad, despite spending around $6,000 on solar panels to supply electricity to her home.

"I hope the Government can relieve that financial burden to improve our homes," added Ong.

In response to the contest at Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, MP Tan said the focus of his team is “always about serving the residents”.

“We have been here at Pasir Ris for many years and with the inclusion of Changi, we want to be able to continue to serve the residents here in Changi and Pasir Ris.”

When asked if SM Teo will be contesting in the coming election, MP Tan said “this question will be answered in time to come”.

Dr Janil, who has been MP for the Punggol Coast ward since 2015, was absent during the doorstop interview.

Does this mean he will be out of the PAP slate?

“You can draw your own conclusions,” quipped SM Teo.

