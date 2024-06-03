Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang graduates with master's degree

Former Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang graduated with a master's degree from Shih Hsin University's Department of Communications Management on June 1.

A university press release from the following day shared that Taiwanese actress Vicky Tseng graduated alongside him and the pair also received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Jeff, 47, was a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 1999 after becoming the overall male champion in that year's Star Search. He is best known for his villainous role as Ying Tiancheng in Holland V and also hosted variety shows including City Beat and Project SuperStar.

Jeff returned to his native Taiwan in 2009, where he has taken up acting roles in dramas such as Night Market Life (2009), Father and Son (2011), Feng Shui Family (2012), Dowry (2014) and Dragon Dance (2014). He also opened a Japanese restaurant named PS Sake Bar.

Jeff said that he was encouraged by the university vice principal to enrol.

"At that time, I had branched into the food and beverage industry, including drinks and sake bars. This and the entertainment industry involve brand management and crisis management, so the course is very useful," he said.

Vicky, 42, shared news of her graduation in a Facebook post, sharing that hard work alone was not enough for success, and that people should invest in themselves.

"Yes, I graduated successfully!" she added. "Thank you to my family for coming to watch the ceremony! I don't know why, but I still feel a little touched."

Vicky added in the press release that many professionals in showbiz, not just artistes but producers and managers too, were alumni of Shih Hsin University, and that studying there had been a long-time goal of hers, even while she was enrolled in an arts school.

"I originally wanted to be admitted to Shih Hsin University, but because of some incidents at home at that time, I chose to give up my studies and focus on making money first," she said.

"Now that I have more financial resources, I could help myself realise my dreams and go back to Shih Hsin University."

