Fire engine's wheels get stuck in mud in Tengah estate

This emergency vehicle found itself in a sticky situation after its wheels got stuck in mud in Tengah estate, according to a TikTok video by user Kerwin Wan on Wednesday (April 9).

In the video, which has since garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 670 comments as at Friday (April 11), deep tyre marks can be seen carved into a grass patch, tracking mud onto the vinyl flooring leading to a second patch of grass.

The video then cuts to the emergency vehicle — a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine — with more than half of its front wheels buried in the dirt.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the SCDF said that the vehicle had just completed routine hydrant testing in Swiss Club Road in the Bukit Timah area at around 5.45pm.

The fire engine then made its way over to Plantation Grove area in Tengah on a scheduled trip for the firefighters to familiarise themselves with the area.

But as the vehicle drove about 300m on a fire engine accessway near Block 120A Tengah Drive, its front wheels "sunk into the ground" before Block 121C Tengah Drive.

The SCDF told The Straits Times that its officers worked with a vehicle contractor to recover the fire engine onto a nearby road before the crew drove it back to the station, adding that no one was injured during the incident.

The SCDF is also working with Tengah estate's town council and Chua Chu Kang Town Council to restore the grass patch and surrounding area, as well as reinforcing the accessway to withstand the 30-tonne fire engine in emergency situations.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chua Chu Kang Town Council and SCDF for more information.

[[nid:716595]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com