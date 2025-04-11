Malaysian man jailed for assaulting bus driver over 11-minute wait at Tampines

A 38-year-old Malaysian man was sentenced to six weeks in jail for attacking and injuring a bus driver.

Looi Kai Ye pleaded guilty to one charge on April 7, while other charges are still pending. They include voluntarily causing hurt, mischief and public nuisance.

The incident occurred on Jan 21 at a bus stop located near Block 141 Tampines Avenue 2, when Looi was waiting for SBS Transit bus 59.

Looi got frustrated waiting for the bus, which still had not arrived after 11 minutes.

When it arrived at around 8.10am, Looi lost his temper and began shouting at the bus driver, Parvathy A/P Subramaniam.

The assault worsened when Looi punched Parvathy on the left side of her head at least six times.

A passenger on the bus managed to confront Looi and escort him off the bus, while another evacuated the other passengers, reported Shin Min.

The driver was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment and given three days of medical leave.

Looi was arrested by the police on Jan 22, charged, and sent to the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric evaluation.

During the hearing, the prosecution revealed that Looi suffers from autism and bipolar disorder, but was of sound mind at the time of the incident.

He also has multiple prior offences, and was sentenced to eight months and one week in jail for an incident in 2023.

At the time, he was rushing for a bus and collided with an elderly man who hit a metal railing and eventually succumbed to severe head injuries.

Looi has also pleaded guilty to separate charges of violence and sexual harassment, according to Shin Min.

