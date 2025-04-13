Van driver, 69, arrested for drink driving after crashing into 7 parked vehicles in Ang Mo Kio

A 69-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after his van crashed into seven vehicles at a carpark in Ang Mo Kio.

A video posted to the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page on Saturday (April 12) morning showed the aftermath of the incident, which occurred in the wee hours.

The short clip, believed to be taken by a resident in the area, captured damaged vehicles in the open-air carpark.

One vehicle had its rear smashed while several other cars suffered damage to their front bumpers and headlights.

Another video taken from the dashboard camera of a parked vehicle showed a white van zooming past and hitting a blue car.

Police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident involving a van and seven parked vehicles on Saturday at about 12.45am.

The incident occurred at Block 218 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Police said the van driver was arrested for drink driving and that investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the van remained at the scene when reporters visited the carpark the next morning.

The front of the van and its left door were visibly damaged.

One resident told Shin Min that a blue car appeared to be the most severely damaged, with the impact from the van reportedly shifting it parallel to the road.

Another resident, a 35-year-old chef surnamed Li, told the Chinese daily that he saw the driver of the van being helped out of the vehicle and noted that he seemed unsteady on his feet.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, a person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, The Straits Times reported.

