Best bank offers in Singapore (April 2025): Win a Lilo & Stitch-inspired Hawaii vacation, get up to 50% off flights, and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift.

Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards-think priority early access to concert tickets, exclusive discounts, and more.

This April, your credit card is your ticket.use any Mastercard for presale access to catch a 17-time Grammy winner live in Singapore this September, or whip out your UOB credit card to snag tickets to Disney's Beauty and the Beast at up to 20 per cent off.

Need a holiday? Make use of your OCBC credit card or savings account for a chance to win a Lilo & Stitch-inspired vacation to Hawaii. And every Wednesday, score 50 per cent off Cathay Pacific flights with DBS/POSB!

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Bank offers in Singapore: Lucky draws, giveaways and more

Sting 3.0 in Singapore: Fan, mastercard, LiveNation presales

He's won 17 Grammys and sold over a million records. He's received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire — he's almost a knight!) from Queen Elizabeth II for services to music. And in 2003, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Police. Yup, we’re talking about none other than Sting.

As part of his STING 3.0 World Tour, Sting will perform in Singapore on Sept 23, 2025, Tuesday, at Arena @ Expo.

He’s coming with guitarist Dominic Miller (whom he co-wrote the iconic Shape of My Heart with) and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers).

With these three music virtuosos together, let’s just say every little thing they do'll be magic — and yes, every breath you take during the concert will be worth it.

General sales start on April 24, 2025, Thursday, from 12pm, but you don’t have to wait till then if you want a ticket. Here are the presales you can make use of instead:

“STING 3.0” World Tour (Singapore)—Sale type Start date and time End date and time Access details Sting Fan Club Presale April17 2025 (Tue), 10am April 18 2025 (Wed), 10 am Visit sting.com Mastercard Presale April 21 2025 (Mon), 12pm April 23 2025 (Wed), 12 pm Visit priceless.com/music Live Nation Presale April 23 2025 (Wed), 2pm April 23 2025 (Wed), 11 59 pm Sign up at livenation.sg General On Sale April 24 2025 (Thu), 12pm — Buy at ticketmaster.sg

Sting was last in Singapore two years ago, and I regretted not going for his concert then. This year, I’m determined to go, and plan to get my ticket as early as possible.

But while checking out how to join his fan club for the presale, I discovered that Sting.com membership comes with a US$45 (S$59) price tag — likely in USD too.

If you — like me — are just a smol fan of Sting but not a big enough fan of Sting to warrant paying for fan club membership, the earliest presale you can hop on is the Mastercard Presale, happening April 21, 2025 at 12pm.

Accessing this presale will be a lot easier, since most of us probably have a Mastercard credit card lying around. If not, my top picks include the Citi PremierMiles Card for travel junkies, and the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card if you’re after effortless, limitless cashback.

Win a Lilo & Stitch-inspired family getaway to Hawaii with OCBC

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DH8L1BESFKj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This year, OCBC could be taking you and your family to the aloha state. From April 1 to June 30, 2025, take part in a lucky draw for a chance to win a Lilo & Stitch-inspired family vacation to Hawaii or other fun prizes.

The grand prize is a dream trip for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids under 16) to Kauai, Hawaii, the island that inspired Disney's Lilo & Stitch. The 5-night getaway includes flights, luxury beachfront accommodation, and exclusive experiences.

Plus, 500 lucky winners will get a 1-year Disney+ Premium subscription worth $189.98.

The first 1,000 new customers who sign up for a new OCBC credit card (and spend any amount) or open an eligible savings account (and deposit $1,000 or more) will also receive a limited-edition Stitch duffel bag-while stocks last!

How to join:

Spend on your OCBC credit card or debit card—every $100 qualifying spend = 1 chance Top up an eligible OCBC savings account*-every $1,000 in fresh funds = 1 chance Top up your child's OCBC CDA or MyOwn Account-every $100 top-up = 1 chance

*Eligible savings accounts: 360 Account, OCBC Bonus+ Savings Account or OCBC Premier Dividend+ Savings Account

By the way, just a PSA since we mentioned the account: the OCBC 360 savings account is getting nerfed on May 1, 2025. Read our review of the 10 Best Savings Accounts in Singapore for more details.

GXS Bank's Pocket is Right: Save, Guess & Win a Trip

GXS is running a fun giveaway called Pocket is Right, where you could win the cash equivalent of a luxury trip just by guessing its cost. This month's dream getaway is a 4D3N luxury trip for two to Morocco, featuring round-trip flights, a private pool villa stay, and guided mountain tours.

How to join

1. Open a GXS Saving Pocket

Create a new Saving Pocket and name it “Morocco”.

2. Deposit your guess

Between April 1-30, 2025, deposit the amount you think the trip costs into your “Morocco” Pocket.

3. Hold and hope

Keep the funds there until May 30 2025. The 2 closest guesses win the cash equivalent of the trip!

4. Earn guaranteed cashback

Deposit at least $2,000 and you’ll get a sure-win cashback of $1 to $20.

Even if you don’t win the grand prize, you still stand a chance to score up to $20 cashback, a $50 Grab travel insurance voucher, and $50 off Singtel roaming. New GXS Savings Account sign-ups also get 3X GrabRewards points and 2 months of Amazon Prime.

Up to 20% off Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Singapore with UOB

It's a tale as old as time-and this December, it's time to relive the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast as it comes to Singapore for its only Asia stop.

From Dec 11, 2025, the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands will host this spellbinding, limited-time production, brought to life by Disney Theatrical Group and Base Entertainment Asia.

It's the first Disney-produced Beauty and the Beast in over 25 years, crafted by the team behind The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen.

Whether you're reliving childhood memories or discovering the tale for the first time, you'll be enchanted by the beloved songs like Be Our Guest, Gaston, and the iconic Beauty and the Beast. With dazzling new sets, costumes, and cutting-edge tech, this reimagined show promises a magical experience for all ages.

Ticket prices start from $70 for D Reserve and go up to $300 for the Lumière Premium category, which comes with a special memento.

UOB is the official bank for this spectacular season-so make use of your UOB credit card for up to 20 per cent off tickets.

Period Date and time Discount Details Pre-sale (Until 20 Apr 2025) Thursday, April 10 2025, 10 am 20% UOB x Klook [All categories and all performances] Friday, April 11 025, 10 am 20% UOB x MBS/SISTIC/Klook [All categories and all performances] Friday, April 11 2025, 10 am 15% Waitlist subscribers [All categories and all performances] Public On-Sale / Early Bird (Until 31 May 2025) Monday, April 14 2025, 10 am 10% Early Bird x MBS/SISTIC/Klook [All categories and all performances] Always on From Monday, April 21 2025, 10 am 15% UOB x MBS/SISTIC/Klook [All categories and all performances]

Book your tickets via Marina Bay Sands, SISTIC, or Klook.

HSBC's Sure-Win Spin: Holidays, cashback and more

Odds haven't been in your favour? With HSBC's Sure-Win Spin, you're guaranteed to win a prize — whether it's an all-expenses-paid trip to London, Tokyo, or Bali, a Samsonite luggage, $200 GrabGifts vouchers, cashback, or other exciting rewards.

How to earn spins

You'll earn spins every time you complete a qualifying action. The more you do, the more spins you get.

Apply for HSBC products

1 Spin – Apply for an HSBC credit card and make 10 transactions (no minimum spend)

2 Spins – Apply for an HSBC Premier Mastercard and make 10 transactions (no minimum spend)

1 Spin – Apply for a Cash Instalment Plan or Balance Transfer Plan (minimum $15,000 loan with 1-year tenure)

1 Spin – Apply for a Personal Loan (minimum $15,000 loan with 1-year tenure)

Spend and earn spins

1 Spin – First $1,800 spent on travel, shopping, or dining

1 Spin – Next $1,800 spent

Bonus Reward – $200 GrabGifts voucher for spending over $5,000

How to register

Register here using the code SPIN.

Promotion ends April 13, 2025.

UOB Cash is King Savings Bonanza

In UOB's Cash is King Savings Bonanza, UOB is rewarding you for saving. From now until June 30, 2025, you can earn up to $760 in cash rewards by topping up an eligible UOB savings account with fresh funds.

Here's how it works:

Deposit at least $20,000 in new funds and set it aside for about five months to earn up to $500 cash. You'll also be automatically entered into a lucky draw to win a share of $20,000, with 10 winners in total.

New Funds Amount Cash Credit Amount No. of Lucky Draw chances $20,000 $50 1 $50,000 $150 3 $100,000 $320 6 $150,000 $500 9

New customers can score an additional $260 bonus and double their lucky draw chances when they open a new account and participate.

Eligible UOB savings accounts include: UOB One Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB Lady's Savings Account, UOB Passbook Savings Account or UOB Uniplus Account.

Promotion ends June 30, 2025.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank flight and cruise promotions (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: 6% off Departure from Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) – Singapore to Melbourne: Up to 10% off Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Economy and Business Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex+ Fares in Premium Economy Class cabins Now till Jul 31 2025 Now till Aug 31 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Royal Brunei Airlines: Up to $100 off airfares – $100 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Melbourne, Dubai, London (promo code: CITI100)

– $50 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Tokyo, Seoul, Nanning (promo code: CITI50) Now till April 30 2025 Now till Oct 31 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: CITIQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till June 30 2025 Now till Sept 30 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Citibank cruise booking promotions Valid till CTC Travel: Up to 40% off, up to US$200 onboard credit and additional S$50 off per cabin on selected Cruise packages Mar 31 2026 JTB: 5% off Disney Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises Mar 31 2026 L.G.E Travel: Up to S$1600 per couple Dec 31 2025 Port & Porters: Up to US$1,800 (Per Stateroom / Suite) for selected sailings Aug 31 2025 Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: US$1,000 off per cabin Dec 31 2025

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there’s ongoing offers with Agoda:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 7% off on worldwide hotel bookings Dec 31 2025 Booking.com: Earn up to 16% cashback to wallet Dec 31 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings Dec 31 2025 Expedia: 21% off, capped at $90 (promo code: CITI21) May 31 2025 Klook: $10 off minimum spend $150 June 31 2025 Traveloka: $50 off min spend $500 on International Bookings Flight, Hotel & Xperience June 31 2025 Trip.com: Up to $100 off June 31 2025 Trip.com: 50% off economy-class return flights every Friday (capped at S$150 per transaction) Dec 26 2025

HSBC flight, cruise and travel promotions (2025)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: APHSBC24) 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till Dec 31, 2025 Now till Dec 31, 2026

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

HSBC cruise promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings Dec 31, 2025 Royal Albatross: 15% off Breakfast Cruise, Sunset Dinner Cruise and City Lights Dinner Cruise June 30, 2025

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here’s a summary of what's currently on offer:

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Traveloka: Up to $30 off (every Saturday and Sunday) Dec 31, 2025 Trip.com: $50 off flight and hotel bookings (promo code: HSBCHTL50) Dec 31, 2025 Trip.com: Up to $120 off flights with $700 minimum spend (Thursdays) May 29, 2025

DBS flight promotions (2025)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 10% or $150 off airfares and complimentary luggage to take home. Here's the lowdown.

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Air France: Up to $150 off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till Dec 31 2025 No restrictions AirAsia: $20 off flight bookings From Singapore to:

– Malaysia (Airline Code AK) – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

– Thailand (Airline Code FD) – Bangkok

– Indonesia (Airline Code QZ) – Jakarta and Bali Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till May 31 2026 Cathay Pacific: 50% off flights every Wednesday (capped at $200) and more (promo code: CXDBSDEAL) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till Jun 25 2025 (Wednesdays only) Now till Jun 30 2025 China Airlines: 6% off flight bookings From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till Aug 31 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till Mar 31 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 KLM: $150/$100/8% off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till Dec 31 2025 No restrictions Korean Air: Up to 10% off flight bookings From Singapore to Korea, Japan, China, USA, Canada Now till Apr 31 2025 – Korea, Japan & China: March 4 – Sept 30 2025 (excluding High Season)

– USA & Canada: March 4 – April 30 2025, Sept 1 – Dec 4 2025 (excluding May – Aug 2025) Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: DBSQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till Sept 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off flight bookings (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations Now till Apr 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 STARLUX Airlines: Up to 15% off flight bookings (promo code: JX15WITHDBS) From Singapore to Taipei, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 26 2026

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS cruise promotions Valid till Pelago: Earn additional 3 miles per $1 for Disney Adventures booking May 31 2025 Resorts World Cruises: Additional 5% off bookings with no cap Dec 31 2025

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 50% off hotel bookings every Sunday (capped at $100 per booking) Now till Jun 29 2025 (Sundays) Now till Dec 31 2026 Booking.com: Up to 10% cashback on accommodation bookings Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2026 Traveloka: Up to 8% off sitewide (promo code: DBSTRAVELOKA) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 Trip.com: 50% off flights every Monday & more Now till Jun 30 2025 –

UOB flight promotions (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10% off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGUOB01) From Singapore Now till Jun30 2025 Now till Jul 31 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 12% off (Promo code:UOBQR25) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till Apr 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (Promo code: UOBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to selected destinations Now till Apr 30 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off with Mastercard (Promo code: MASTERCARD) Selected destinations Now till Mar 31 2025 – Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off with Visa (Promo code: SEACN25) Selected destinations Now till Apr 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025

View all UOB flight promotions.

Although the UOB flight deals above don’t include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you’re booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: Up to 12% off hotel bookings Now till Aug 31 2025 Now till Mar 31 2026 Booking.com: 10% cashback to wallet Now till Jun 30 2025 Now till Jun 30 2026 Expedia: Up to 10% off on hotel bookings (promo code: UOBSG10) Now till Jun 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till Jan 31 2026 Now till Jun 30 2026 Tri0p.com: Up to USD20 off hotels and flights (promo codes: TRIPVISAH20US / TRIPVISAF6US) Now till Mar 31 2025 –

OCBC flight promotions (2025)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: Up to 6% off Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, Korea and North America Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5–10% off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till Oct 31 2025 Now till Nov 30 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations Now till Apr 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Booking.com: 10% wallet credits on accommodation bookings (capped at US$80) – Now till Mar 31 2026 Expedia: 8% off eligible hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2026 Klook: $10 off with $150 minimum spend (Promo code: OCBC<YR>10OFF<MTH> e.g. OCBC2510OFFJAN) Now till Apr 30 2025 – Traveloka: Up to 8% off flight, hotel, or Xperience bookings (promo code: OCBCTRAVELOKA) Now till Dec 31 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $100 off Now till Jun 30 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $45 off China hotel bookings (promo codes: CN45OCBCHTL / CN45OCBCFLT) Now till Jun 30 2025 –

View all OCBC travel promotions.

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC’s signature miles card that lets you earn up to 7 Miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank flight promotions (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Berjaya Air: $108 off Fly & Stay Packages Return flight (Seletar Airport to and from Redang/Langkawi Airport) Now till May 31 2025 Now till May 31 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till Oct 31 2025 Now till Nov 30 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Dec 31 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till Oct 3 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till Nov 30 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 – Now till Aug 3 2025

– Now till Aug 31 2025 – Now till Aug 31 2025

– Now till Sept 31 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till Sept 30 2025 Now till Dec 31 2025

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You’ll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on travel booking platforms.

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off hotel bookings worldwide Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Mar 31 2026 Agoda: 18% off hotel bookings in Malaysia and Indonesia 1st to 7th of every month, from Feb to Dec 2025 Now till Jun 30 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo code: MBB8) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Jun 30 2026 Trip.com: Up to 7% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo codes: 7% off hotels with MBBSGHOTELS; 2% off flights with MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till Dec 31 2025 Now till Mar 312026

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending-for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you’re on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn’t seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.