'We are here to defy the odds': PAP's Aljunied team acknowledges tough fight, eyes return after 14 years

The People's Action Party (PAP) will field a five-member team led by marketing director Chan Hui Yuh, featuring newcomers Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Daniel Liu, Jagathishwaran Rajo, and Dr Adrian Ang, to contest opposition-held Aljunied GRC, said the party on Sunday (April 13).

Chan is the sole returning member from the PAP's 2020 team that lost to a Workers' Party (WP) team.

Introducing the PAP team during a press conference at Block 226 Serangoon Avenue 4, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing prefaced the introduction by stating that this will be a "tough General Election", and that every election is about "electing people with integrity and commitment".

"[This is] so that they can take care of the residents at the local level, form a good government at the national level... and represent Singapore at the international level," he said.

"We aim to build a team that can command the respect and confidence of international partners to take us seriously, especially in times of turbulence."

Speaking on behalf of her team, Aljunied GRC candidate Chan, 48, shared that she and her team have been active volunteers on the ground for a long time.

"We've shown our deep sense of responsibility and dedication to Singapore — our home — and are keenly aware of the social issues that need to be worked on. We care to listen and have the will to action."

However, there's only so much that they can do as volunteers, she stated.

"You have had 14 years without a PAP promise. It's time for a change in Aljunied," Chan said. "Let us be your representative in Parliament. Take your issues to the national level. For you, for Singapore, vote for us."

Team member Liu, 40, added that they know where the ground stands and they are up against a tough opponent.

"But we are here to defy the odds because we believe in our vision for a better Singapore and a better Aljunied," said Liu, who is managing director of urban planning consultancy Morrow Architects and Planners.

Dr Faisal is a dental surgeon, Jagathishwaran a trade unionist and Ang, a director at a facility and environmental management company.

Aljunied GRC under WP since 2011

Aljunied GRC consists of Eunos, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, Kaki Bukit, Serangoon and Paya Lebar.

Recent changes by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee saw the region mostly unchanged, except for a section of three polling districts that have been moved to Tampines GRC.

This GRC will remain a five-member ward for GE2025.

In GE2020, the WP team of Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera claimed Aljunied GRC with 85,603 votes (59.93 per cent).

The PAP's Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo, Chua Eng Leong and Chan received 57,244 votes (40.07 per cent).

WP's Leon Perera resigned in July 2023 due to his affair with then WP member Nicole Seah.

