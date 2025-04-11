Man, 77, discovered dead in Punggol flat; last seen over a week ago

A 77-year-old man was found dead in his Punggol flat on Wednesday (April 9), after neighbours, concerned by a foul smell from his unit, alerted the police.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the flat on the same day, two police officers were seen standing outside the door of the deceased.

A strong stench was reportedly noticeable in the common corridor.

According to the deceased's neighbours, the elderly man had been living alone in that rental unit for over five years. He was last seen more than a week ago and appeared unwell.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a 46-year-old resident who lives on the same floor as the deceased said he decided to check on the elderly man after not seeing him for over a week.

"I didn't see him [since then], so I became worried and decided to check on him with another neighbour," said the food delivery driver.

He added that upon opening the door and noticing the strong odour, one of them immediately called the police.

Another neighbour, a 72-year-old retiree surnamed Chen (transliteration), told the Chinese daily that the elderly man was a reserved and lonely individual.

"During the holidays, no one ever came to visit him. It's sad that it's only after his death that we learned more about him," Chen said.

According to Chen, the elderly man had previously tried to take his own life at home at the end of last year.

Fortunately, the man was rescued after authorities were alerted.

He also mentioned that the elderly man had a history of alcohol-related issues, including an incident where the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called after he was found intoxicated and lying in the common corridor at night.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 326A Sumang Walk at about 5.05pm on April 9.

A 77-year-old male was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

