GE2025: AMK GRC heading for 3-cornered fight after 2 opposition parties fail to strike deal

Ang Mo Kio GRC is poised for a three-cornered fight in the upcoming polls after two opposition parties failed to reach a deal on which one will face off against the PAP.

Singapore United Party (SUP) secretary-general Andy Zhu said his party is adamant about contesting the ward despite the presence of a “third party”.

The third party is the People’s Power Party (PPP), which has indicated that it will also field a team in Ang Mo Kio GRC, to be led by party treasurer William Lim.

Speaking to reporters during a walkabout in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on April 10, Mr Zhu, 42, said the SUP tried to broker a deal with PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng, but the two parties could not agree on which side will pull out.

“I have spoken to him, and he will take the matter back to his team to deliberate... We do hope that PPP will recede from here,” said Mr Zhu, a property agent.

In response to queries, Mr Goh said he had a short discussion with Mr Zhu, but there is no resolution in sight.

PPP has also shown interest in Tampines GRC, where the Workers’ Party and National Solidarity Party (NSP) are likely to contest.

SUP is part of an informal alliance of opposition parties called The Coalition, formed in October 2023. The other members are the NSP, Red Dot United (RDU) and the Singapore People’s Party (SPP).

The PAP team in Ang Mo Kio is helmed by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. It secured 71.91 per cent of votes against the Reform Party (RP) in the 2020 polls.

Several SUP members, including Mr Zhu, stood under the RP banner in 2020 and garnered 28.09 per cent of the votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Mr Zhu said SUP has been walking the ground in Ang Mo Kio since the party’s inception in 2020, and has carried out a lot of engagement with residents.

Apart from monthly house visits and outreach in the markets, SUP distributed food during the Ramadan period to needy families, and gave out mandarin oranges during Chinese New Year.

Ang Mo Kio GRC was also chosen because SUP believes that no other opposition party would contest there, as he does not wish to “step on their toes”, Mr Zhu said.

He added that he is “very firm” about contesting in Ang Mo Kio, and has even paid vendors to print his party’s election collateral.

When asked if he sees SM Lee as a strong opponent, Mr Zhu said his priority is to represent residents and fellow Singaporeans.

The SUP election slogan “Moving forward, together”, Mr Zhu said, symbolises unity between the party and residents. The party will reveal its election manifesto and slate of candidates when the Writ of Election is issued, he added.

He said the SUP manifesto is based on feedback from residents, who raised concerns about the high cost of living, and suggested that the goods and services tax be removed for basic necessities.

They are also worried about housing and healthcare costs, he added.

Mr Zhu said: “The main challenge now is that we have to deal with the PAP and the other party. More efforts will be needed to fend the PPP off... and to showcase our candidates, and what they have for the residents.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.