SG60 Baby Gift distribution kicks off: PM Wong pledges to do everything possible to support families

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and advisers to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC launched the distribution of the SG60 Baby Gift at a carnival held in Yew Tee on Saturday (April 12).

Speaking at the event, PM Wong highlighted that the SG60 Baby Gift not only celebrates the joy and significance of parenthood, but also symbolises the Government's commitment towards supporting Singaporeans in starting and raising families.

“We know that there are lots of concerns. Families want to have more children, but they often tell us that cost is a concern,” he said, pledging to do everything possible to support families.

"We hope the gift will remind all our babies and your parents of how unique Singapore is and the hopes we all have for our shared future here in Singapore," the Prime Minister said.

The SG60 Baby Gift, distributed to parents of babies born between January and March 2025, contains 10 specially curated items designed to support early childhood development and encourage family bonding.

The items also features artwork created by students from Lasalle College of the Arts, showcasing SG60 babies against the backdrop of Singapore's iconic landmarks.

PM Wong shared that apart from the SG60 baby gift, the Government will provide $800 worth of CDC vouchers for every household which will be released in May.

As at March 31, about 5,300 families have registered to receive the SG60 Baby Gift.

He also mentioned that additional measures have been introduced to support families, including the Large Families Scheme, which applies to households with three or more children.

Under this scheme, families will receive an extra $1,000 in LifeSG credits each year for every third and subsequent child between the ages of one and six.

The distribution of the SG60 Baby Gift also marks the beginning of a series of 34 community events to celebrate families and babies born in Singapore's 60th year of independence.

Among the parents who received the package was Samantha Low, 32, who felt that the gifts such as the diaper bag was convenient for her to use due to the many compartments.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the mother of two also shared that she also hopes that there will be more support for paternity leave when it comes to raising a new child.

“Not many dads make full use of their paternity leave. It would be more meaningful to encourage fathers to be more hands-on,” said the housewife, noting that caring for a newborn requires a great deal of effort.

Another parent who attended the event was Nurul Ermadina, a housewife, who was also presented with the baby gifts by PM Wong.

Nurul told AsiaOne that the gifts received were not only useful but also helped her cut down on costs.

"(Items) such as the diaper bag will come in very handy and useful, including the parents guidebook. The gifts will definitely help me a lot financially," said the 34-year-old mother of five.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah announced in Parliament on Feb 28 that all Singaporean babies born between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2025 will be eligible to receive the SG60 Baby Gift.

Parents can sign up for the gift at go.gov.sg/SG60BabyGift after completing their child's birth registration.

[[nid:715166]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com