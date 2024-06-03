Is he back? Ex-Mediacorp star Xie Shaoguang opens Instagram account

Close to 20 years after ex-Mediacorp star Xie Shaoguang left showbiz, the elusive actor seems to be stepping back into the public eye.

The 62-year-old recently created his personal Instagram account and made his first post on Saturday (June 1) to the surprise of local celebrities and audiences.

He posted a Reel of himself with Ivy Low, former singer and current head of Mediacorp's talent management arm The Celebrity Agency, who's best remembered for her hit soundtrack to local horror drama Mystery (1988).

In the caption, Shaoguang wrote: "A reunion with an old friend feels like the continuation of our fate from yesterday."

Many local celebrities, including Xiang Yun, Lin Meijiao, Cynthia Koh, Bryan Wong, Chantalle Ng, Priscelia Chan, Richard Low and Zhang Zetong greeted him in the comments section of his post.

Shaoguang debuted in local showbiz in 1989 and created many memorable characters on television over the years, including as the Chinese deity Ji Gong in The Legends of Jigong (1997) and Yang Xiong in Holland V (2003).

Regarded as one of Singapore's best actors, he won Star Awards' Best Actor five times and held the record for 15 years before being surpassed by Chen Hanwei in 2019.

When his contract expired with Mediacorp in 2005, he decided not to renew it, choosing instead to retire to Malaysia, where he was ordained as a Buddhist monk, opened an animal welfare centre and later became a chef in a vegetarian restaurant.

In 2017, Shaoguang announced that he would conduct acting classes for young actors and would return to acting if there were suitable roles for him. Since then, he occasionally made appearances on local celebrities' Instagram posts, such as his meet-up with Pan Lingling in 2021 and a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering with veteran actors and backstage crew members in 2023.

ALSO READ: Peter Yu and Simonboy's chicken rice stall opens with celeb customers

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.