Singapore and Malaysia police's video collaboration for Hari Raya goes viral

A video jointly produced by Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri has gone viral.

The video posted on both the Facebook pages on Sunday (March 30) has since garnered over 5,000 likes as at April 4.

In the video, the SPF open up with a song inspired by Raya Raya Raya, a 2023 hit by the Malaysian girl group Dolla.

The officers first sing while dressed in police attire, with a band playing in the background. The video then quickly transitions to the officers dressed in civilian attire, celebrating Hari Raya at home.

The video then transitions to RMP officers in police uniform who also begin singing along to the song.

Similar to their Singapore counterparts, the next segment of the video shows the same officers donning casual clothing, also with a band in the background.

"The SPF and RMP wish everyone a Selamat Hari Raya Adilfitri," the video says at the end.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SPF said that this is the first time they have collaborated with their Malaysian counterparts to create social media content.

The officers featured are from the SPF Band and the Public Affairs Department, they added.

"The SPF Band is commemorating its 100th year anniversary this year, and it was a good opportunity to showcase their talents in this production.

"The SPF and the RMP are close partners who share strong bilateral ties and deep-rooted friendship. Both forces have worked closely together for decades to fight crime," the police said.

As Hari Raya is a significant festival for Muslims in Malaysia and Singapore, the SPF saw the occasion as a good opportunity to highlight the friendship between the two police forces.

The SPF also added: "The social media collaboration during this festive period showcases how officers from both forces celebrate together, while maintaining our commitment to keep our countries safe and secure."

