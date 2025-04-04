Daily roundup: Singapore and Malaysia police's video collaboration for Hari Raya goes viral — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore and Malaysia police's video collaboration for Hari Raya goes viral

A video jointly produced by Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri has gone viral.

The video posted on both the Facebook pages on Sunday (March 30) has since garnered over 5,000 likes as at April 4...» READ MORE

2. 'Blessed beyond measure': Desmond Tan and wife expecting second child

Local actor Desmond Tan and his wife are expecting their second child.

The 38-year-old revealed the good news in an Instagram Reel today (April 3) with the caption: "Blessed beyond measure! Our little family is growing, and we can't wait to welcome our baby boy into the world. Having our firstborn reveal the gender of her sibling means the world to us."...» READ MORE

3. Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical to make Asia premiere in Singapore this December

This December, Disney's Beauty and the Beast The Musical is inviting fans to be their guest as they make their Asia debut at Marina Bay Sands.

Happening at the Sands Theatre, this will be the first Disney-produced Beauty and the Beast musical in more than 25 years...» READ MORE

4. HSA raids home of woman filmed vaping in train, finds vape pod containing anaesthetic

A 24-year-old woman is assisting the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) with investigations after a video of her vaping on a train was uploaded online in March, the Authority said on Friday (April 4).

In the video, she can be seen seated in a MRT train, looking dazed. As she exhales, smoke billows from her nose and mouth, while her legs appear to twitch...» READ MORE

