Meet the women powering innovation in tech in Singapore and beyond

The world of tech is evolving faster than ever, and in Singapore, a new wave of women are leading the charge. In an industry historically dominated by men, these women have shattered the glass ceiling to create solutions that impact lives and shape the future.

According to a 2024 study by Infocomm Media Development Authority and Boston Consulting Group, women comprise 40per cent of Southeast Asia's tech sector. This growing presence signals a shift towards greater inclusivity and diversity in the industry.

As we celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), it's time to shine a spotlight on the inspiring women in Singapore's tech scene who are paving the way for the next generation. Their contributions are setting new standards and opening doors for more women to thrive in tech.

Joan Low

Who is she: Founder and CEO of ThoughtFull, a digital mental health startup.

Why she's on our list: She launched ThoughtFullChat, a subscription-based app that offers on-demand text-based mental health coaching. Before diving into tech, she spent six years as a banker at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong.

Why she's wow: Joan's own experiences as a mental health caregiver fuelled her passion for making quality mental health services more accessible and affordable. ThoughtFullChat became a game-changer, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when demand for mental health support surged.

Words of wisdom: "Grew up Malaysian and spent the past 20 years across North America, Europe, HK & now, SG. As a mental health caregiver for >20yrs, it was eye-opening to see how mental health was approached in all these diff places. There's much work to do in Asia. That's what inspired me to leave finance after eight years to start ThoughtFullChat — to provide seamless end-to-end mental care for all. Sometimes we have to travel far & wide, only to find our true calling right here at home - sitting right in front of us" — from an Instagram story

Caecilia Chu

Who is she: Co-founder and CEO of YouTrip, a multi-currency travel wallet app.

Why she's on our list: Caecilia co-founded YouTrip in 2018, and within 48 hours of its launch, it exceeded its first-year target of 20,000 users. The app allows users to spend in over 150 currencies with zero foreign exchange fees.

Why she's wow: She saw a gap in the market and filled it with an innovative solution that simplifies travel spending. Listening from her customers led to a new product — YouBiz, a corporate payment platform offering unlimited cashback and zero FX fees. More than 8000 businesses have used YouBiz since it launched in 2022.

Words of wisdom: "I think that, for many entrepreneurs, this is a journey that we stumbled upon. We didn't expect it to be so challenging — and perhaps it's better that we didn't know. Because, the truth is, the journey is really tough." — from an interview with The Business Times.

Ainul Md Razib

Who is she: A software engineer at a global company and a social media influencer in the tech space.

Why she's on our list: Ainul has amassed over 75,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares insights on breaking into the tech industry. One of her viral videos racked up 1.7 million views! She also goes "live" regularly to answer questions from aspiring techies.

Why she's wow: Tech can feel intimidating, but Ainul makes it accessible and relatable. Her platform empowers women and minorities to break into the industry with confidence.

Words of wisdom: "Statistically speaking, I'm Malay, Muslim and female. So there aren't many of us working in tech. At some point, I realised I can be part of that change, which sounds very inspirational, but it's essentially me being impatient." — from an interview with Channel News Asia.

Elisha Tan

Who is she: Founder of TechLadies, a community dedicated to helping women learn to code.

Why she's on our list: Since launching TechLadies in 2016, Elisha has led boot camps that teach women to code while working on real-life projects for NGOs. Her first batch of students helped improve a database tracking cases of domestic worker abuse.

Why she's wow: She's not just teaching women to code, she's empowering them to create meaningful change in the world. TechLadies has opened doors for countless women looking to break into tech.

Words of wisdom: "Some of my better successes were born from the lessons learned from my worst failures. I hope to continue being unafraid to fail." — from an interview with TheBeauLife.

Gillian Tee

Who is she: Co-founder and CEO of Homage, a tech-driven caregiving and health services platform.

Why she's on our list: Homage connects families with caregivers through an app. Since launching in 2016, it has grown to a 15,000-strong network, expanded to Malaysia and Australia, and raised over US$45 million (S$60 million) in funding.

Why she's wow: Inspired by her late nanny and grandmother, Gillian turned personal loss into a mission to improve elderly care. Homage is revolutionising caregiving, making it easier for families to find quality help.

Words of wisdom: "I wanted to combine technology and the best professional care services to bring about a social change and make a positive impact. Homage is also a tribute to my mother, grandmother and nanny, who have given me so much in life." — from an interview with HealthXchange.sg.

Ang Ai Kiar

Who is she: An award-winning data scientist and AI solutions developer at IBM Manufacturing Solutions.

Why she's on our list: Ai Kiar specialises in acoustic pattern recognition AI technology, using sound data to predict equipment failures. Her innovations can also be applied to healthcare, such as detecting lung congestion from different cough sounds.

Why she's wow: With nine patents and 11 published technical papers, Ai Kiar is a powerhouse in AI research. Under her leadership, IBM Singapore won the prestigious Manufacturing Leadership 100 award.

Words of wisdom: "As women make up half the world's population, tapping on the abilities of women in STEM professions will ensure that technological innovation can continue to drive advancements in many facets of life." — from an interview with Channel News Asia.

