Clean-up underway for oil leak from Johor; public advised to avoid water activities at Changi and Pasir Ris beaches

Clean-up operations are currently underway at Pulau Ubin, Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach due an oil leak from Johor, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

An oil patch was sighted in the Johor Strait off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin at 7.10pm on Thursday (April 3), said MPA in a statement. This follows an oil leak at the Langsat Terminal, near the mouth of the Johor River.

Three patrol craft from MPA and an oil spill response craft were subsequently deployed to survey the area and carry out mitigation efforts.

In a joint media statement by MPA, National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (April 4), the agencies said that the oil leak has stopped and that the spill clean-up at Langsat Terminal is ongoing.

The agencies said that clean-up operations are ongoing off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin, parts of Pasir Ris Beach and along Changi Beach.

Oil absorbent booms will be deployed at Chek Jawa Wetlands in Pulau Ubin to protect the biodiversity-sensitive areas. SFA said they are also working with fish farms in the East Johor Straits to take preventive measures.

NEA advised the public against water activities at Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach until further notice. Public access to Chek Jawa Wetlands will also be temporarily closed.

NEA added on Facebook that parts of the beaches will be cordoned off to facilitate clean-up operations.

