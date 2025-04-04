PPP's Goh Meng Seng says MPs work 'extra hard' only before elections for votes, Baey Yam Keng hits back

Ahead of the coming General Election, an opposition politician has suggested that Singaporeans should not miss the "golden opportunity" to seek help from their MPs.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (March 30), Goh Meng Seng, leader of the People's Power Party (PPP), said that he crossed paths with "old friend" Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng while on a "tactical walkabout" in the constituency the day before.

Goh claimed that Baey, who is a fellow Hwa Chong JC alumnus, was observing his party's "operations" at a coffee shop in the Tampines North ward.

"I guess he must be a bit worried about our engagement activities because our style is entirely different from others," he said about the MP responsible for the area.

The coming elections, Goh said, is a "golden opportunity" for residents in Tampines and "other places" to "get whatever help they need from their MPs".

"They will work extra hard for you, not because of you but for your votes. So, don't miss this opportunity."

Taking to Facebook the next day (March 31), Baey hit back at Goh's "golden opportunity" comment.

"It is natural for us to put in extra effort before GE, no different from a student doing more revision before an exam," he said.

"However, if I have not been serving my residents well all along, no matter how much harder I work now, it will be futile."

The PPP had announced in late February of its intention to contest in Tampines GRC against the incumbent People's Action Party.

Goh then met a young Tampines North resident "with some difficulties", whom he said would benefit from Baey's help.

"We invited Baey over to talk to the resident, so that he could get his MP's help immediately," he added.

In the same social media post, Goh also said that before their encounter with the Tampines North resident, Baey was leading a team of volunteers to pick up litter in the area.

He also commented that the Tampines GRC MP has been engaging residents at a coffee shop in his constituency by giving regular policy talks.

Goh said: "We met a group of residents who have requested us to conduct town hall policy debates with PAP as well as other contesting parties. They could also ask questions and decide for themselves who could represent their concerns and interests best in Parliament.

"My response is, why not? Let's just do it right at the open space next to Happy Hawker coffee shop."

Baey trusts voters to assess his track record

Baey said that he trusts his residents to assess his 14-year track record as Tampines GRC MP.

Voters should also look at what Goh and the PPP have done in the past few years and not just during the "golden opportunity", he added.

In the same Facebook post, Baey accused Goh of telling several Tampines residents that his litter picking with volunteers was "just wayang" (for show).

Refuting Goh's claim that the activity was just for show ahead of the elections, the Tampines MP said: "Not everyone likes to pick litter and please do not undermine the sincerity and public spiritedness of the 30 volunteers who turned up on a weekend morning.

"Serving residents is not just doing some walkabouts and making general criticism of policies. It requires long term commitment and consistency. Someone has to do the unglamorous and mundane work."

Baey also responded to Goh's debate challenge, saying that it is "not necessary"

He added that residents would already know his views on policies and issues over the years, and doing one policy debate just before General Election "would not be meaningful".

"However, for parties interested to serve Tampines residents, it is good for them to find their own platforms to articulate their policy positions."

Besides Goh's PPP, the National Solidarity Party announced its intention to contest Tampines GRC.

The Workers' Party has also been seen walking the ground in the constituency as recently as March 18.

The NSP contested Tampines GRC in the 2020 election, receiving 33.59 per cent of the vote while the PAP won with 66.41 per cent of the votes.

[[nid:715849]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com