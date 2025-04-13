GE2025: Victor Lye and Jasmin Lau seen with SM Lee Hsien Loong at Ang Mo Kio GRC

People's Action Party (PAP) veteran Victor Lye and former senior civil servant Jasmin Lau were seen during a walkabout at Hougang Village on Sunday (April 13) morning.

They were both with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) for Ang Mo Kio GRC Darryl David and Nadia Samdin.

SM Lee said regarding both candidates: "They have been spending time with us in Ang Mo Kio, getting to know the people, getting to know our activists, going around and getting known."

He did not confirm if they would be fielded in the constituency. "Where exactly they're going to be deployed? Well, in due course we will announce the Ang Mo Kio GRC line-up and you will know very soon.

"But we are happy to have them here and if they stay on with us, I'll be delighted to have them on my team."

SM Lee said that Lye, 63, and Lau, 42, bring different experiences to the table.

"Victor has got considerable private sector experience and considerable ground experience in Aljunied, and before that, volunteering in different branches.

"And Jasmin has got not only her government working experience in different departments, statutory boards, and also has served on various boards of non-governmental organisations."

This is Lau's first walkabout since SM Lee had called her to Ang Mo Kio "to learn".

Speaking during the walkabout, Lau said that she feels both "very honoured" and "a little bit stressed".

Lau previously was the deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Health and retired from the civil service earlier in April.

She was also one of eight new faces revealed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on April 12, who look set to run under the PAP banner in the coming General Election.

"Glad to be here with the Ang Mo Kio team. Also, glad to be standing on the shoulders of giants and being able to learn from them," she said.

"It's been very, very warm actually, meeting all residents in Ang Mo Kio, even as I do it quietly."

Meanwhile, Lye shared that he is familiar with Ang Mo Kio as not only do many of the residents he's served for years frequent the area, but also because he used to be a resident there too.

"If I'm deployed anywhere, I will always do my best for Singapore and Singaporeans," he said.

Lye was part of the PAP team for Aljunied GRC in the 2015 and 2020 General Elections, which lost to a Workers' Party team then.

He was also formerly the branch chairman at Bedok Reservoir–Punggol division in Aljunied GRC for 13 years before handing over the reins to his vice-chairman Adrian Ang in February.

"I have served Singapore and Singaporeans the best I can, no matter what the odds. Whether I am fielded in Ang Mo Kio, or not at all, is not the important thing," he said.

"The important thing is to see where our hearts are, to do our best for Singapore, especially when you know the world is not getting easier, especially when you know that domestically, there is going to be greater political diversity."

Ang Mo Kio GRC, which is helmed by SM Lee and includes MPs Ng Ling Ling, Gan Thiam Poh, David and Samdin, may see a three-cornered fight in the upcoming General Election.



The People's Power Party and Singapore United Party had announced separately last week that they will be contesting there this year.

In the 2020 GE, the PAP team secured 71.91 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against the Reform Party.

