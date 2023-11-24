'80s star Amy Yip shocks netizens with thin appearance: 'The protruding bones on her back are so terrifying'

Amy Yip has returned to the public eye once again.

A recent photo of the Hong Kong former actress made its rounds on the internet back in March, and in August, she attended the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association's 44th anniversary gala dinner.

The 57-year-old also appeared at a banquet recently but turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

Wearing a short black dress with an open back, Amy's shoulder blades and visible backbone were on display. Her arms also appeared very skinny.

"She is so thin that she's skin and bones, and the protruding bones on her back are so terrifying," a netizen posted on Weibo.

Another called her "too thin", adding: "It's really sad that she still insists on making a comeback at such an old age!"

"Other than [her breasts] being big, I don't think she's beautiful," a comment read.

"I almost didn't recognise her, she's lost a lot of weight," a netizen shared, adding that she looks like a "paper doll".

A comment countered: "At least her chest is still the same".

Despite the naysayers, others commented that she was still "sexy" and "beautiful" and admired how she could be "so thin in the back and strong in the front".

Amy is best known for her roles in Hong Kong's Category III films, which are restricted to those above the age of 18 because of sensitive content, often including nudity. Amy herself wouldn't show full nudity, in a move that was called the "Yip tease".

She also acted in Legend of the Dragon (1990) and The Magnificent Scoundrels (1991), alongside Stephen Chow, before retiring from showbiz in 1997.

Amy stayed out of the spotlight for three decades but has gotten back in touch with her showbiz pals in recent years after the death of her long-time partner, surgeon Sammy Sek, in 2018.

While previously saying she wouldn't be interested in making a movie comeback, she shared in August that she was now "open to the idea".

