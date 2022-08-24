'8:24:24am' — Jayley Woo posts enigmatic Instagram post to remember late boyfriend Aloysius Pang

Today (Aug 24) is not just another day to local actress Jayley Woo. It's the birth date of her late actor boyfriend Aloysius Pang, who would have turned 32 today.

This morning, the 30-year-old shared on her Instagram Story (IGS) a screengrab of the time showing 8:24:24am. Those in the know would get what those numbers represent even without captions.

Last year on this date, Jayley didn't upload any birthday greetings to Aloysius, who died in January 2019 after a military accident. Instead, she uploaded a tear-inducing video a week later on Aug 30 with the clip showing Jayley as a hopeful 24-year-old chatting with a more sombre 30-year-old version of herself.

"So, I met this guy, will I end up marrying him?" her younger self asked in the video.

When her older self shakes her head, the other is shocked and asked why. The former replies, blinking back tears: "He went somewhere… far, far away."

This year, like before, some of Aloysius' celebrity friends posted greetings on their social media accounts to remember him.

Soon after midnight, Xu Bin and Zong Zijie posted on IGS the words "Happy birthday" against a black background.

Kimberly Chia also wrote on her page: "Don't usually post pictures like this but just want to remember all our happy memories. Looking at all your pictures and missing you a little more today. Happy birthday."

Many of Aloysius' supporters left their wishes on the last post on his Instagram page.

One user wrote: "Happy birthday! Are you alright there? Are there people celebrating your birthday over there? Did you cut a cake? You have to be happy okay?"

ALSO READ: 'Miss you so much': Fans leave messages for Aloysius Pang on third death anniversary

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com