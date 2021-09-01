'Will I end up marrying him?' Jayley Woo posts heart-wrenching video to 24-year-old self about late Aloysius Pang

On Aug 24, the day Aloysius Pang would have turned 31, his celebrity friends posted online their photos with him as a tribute to the late actor who died in January 2019 after a military accident.

When Jayley Woo's social media accounts remained quiet, we were hopeful that she had gotten over the heartbreak of losing her boyfriend so tragically.

However, on Monday (Aug 30), the local actress posted a video that showed the pain was still raw.

The short clip uploaded to Instagram and TikTok showed Jayley as a hopeful 24-year-old chatting with a more sombre 30-year-old version of herself.

Jayley will turn 30 this December.

"So, I met this guy, will I end up marrying him?" her younger self (YS) asked in the video.

When her older self (OS) shook her head, YS was shocked and asked why.

OS replied, blinking back tears: "He went somewhere… far, far away."

She added: "You'll find out [what happened]. I just want to tell you that I'm so proud of you for what you are going to overcome. I also want to say I love you so much, so hang in there, ok?"

Then, possibly as an affirmation to her family, friends, and supporters, YS said bravely: "Don't worry. I'll be strong, ok?"

Jayley and Aloysius' relationship was revealed only upon his death. They had wanted to keep their romance a secret until they got married.

After his death, her twin sister Hayley revealed in an Instagram post that Aloysius had told her he was working hard to make money in preparation for marriage, and had plans to propose to Jayley by the time he turned 31, which would have been this year.

Aloysius and Jayley had acted together in a drama in 2015 when Jayley was 24.

In the caption to her recent video clip: Jayley wrote: "Thankful for all the love and light I have received thus far. It isn't easy, but I am now ready to give. Just want to say a big thank-you to all of you for joining my journey."

