Local stars pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang on what would have been his 31st birthday

It's been more than two years since the tragic passing of local actor Aloysius Pang.

The young star was in a military accident in January 2019 and sustained crush injuries to his chest and abdomen. Despite receiving medical treatment and three surgeries, his condition deteriorated and he died a few days later at age 28.

He would have been 31 this year and on his birthday yesterday (Aug 24), local celebrities shared photos taken with Aloysius and wished him a happy birthday.

Here is a photo of Chinese actor Xu Bin looking coolly at the camera with Aloysius.

Actress Kimberly Chia shared a polaroid she took with Aloysius.

Ian Fang shared a candid (but cheeky) snap of the late actor sleeping on the bus.

Actors Zong Zijie and Damien Teo also went down memory lane and shared some photos.

He may be gone, but clearly, he's not forgotten.

bryanlim@asiaone.com