Sonia Chew called sugar baby for relationship with investment banker, says 'I don't need no man'

987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew has been dating investment banker Jeremy Sng since 2018 and according to her, it hasn't been the easiest journey.

In an interview on Mediacorp's In The Hot Seat video series, the 31-year-old said: "I've been called all kinds of names ever since we got into this relationship.

"[People] calling me 'sugar baby'… I don't need no man to survive!"

The couple had met on a singles cruise she was hosting and he was helping out with the event management company.

Sng, 45, proposed to her last month and Sonia shared how she was clueless about it.

"He suggested we do a little date night… I thought it sounds normal 'cause he does plan date nights," she shared.

As they sat by the beach with an abundance of hawker food, Sonia recalled he started talking about things he was grateful for.

"I just thought we were doing gratitude practice. So I also added on, 'Oh! I'm also so thankful for you!'"

Sonia even interrupted the moment and talked about how a caller on 987FM shared that his girlfriend came to clean up after him when he shat in his pants while driving on the highway.

It was then that Sng took his chance.

"He goes, 'So would you do that for me?' And I was like, 'Yeah sure,'" Sonia shared before re-enacting him going down on one knee.

When asked about her reaction, she expressed her disbelief: "I think my face was like… 'Are you serious?'"

In the video interview, she also shared there was a time when they needed a break from each other.

"In the beginning, I think he wasn't really sure, to be honest. This is no fault of his because he's never dated someone in the media industry before."

Has he ever felt jealous of her radio co-host Joakim Gomez? Sonia and Joakim had reportedly also gone on one date in 2010, before they began their radio career.

"Jeremy is emotionally mature enough to not question that. He understands that it's a work partnership," she said.

The camera panned to Joakim, who added in his two cents with funny expressions: "Jeremy is not jealous of me. I'm jealous of him. He's got money, is fit and handsome."

