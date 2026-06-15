Aaron Kwok seen filming at Changi Airport and Sentosa

Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok is in Singapore.

In videos posted on social media yesterday (June 14), the 60-year-old is seen pushing a luggage cart at one of Changi Airport's arrival halls casually dressed in a white tee layered with an unbuttoned blue shirt.

He also filmed at a duty-free store where he later appeared to be making a purchase.

One netizen who had spotted him said he seemed to be filming an advertisement for the Chinese digital wallet app Alipay.

In a separate post uploaded to Xiaohongshu this afternoon, another netizen photographed the singer-actor near The Laurus hotel on Sentosa.

Aaron, who is one of Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings, last performed in Singapore for his Amazing Kode World Tour in 2023. He had two sold-out shows at Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa.

He is married to Chinese model Moka Fang, who turns 39 next month, and they welcomed the birth of their third child Cheryl in October last year.

They also have Chantelle and Charlotte, who were born in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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