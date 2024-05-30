Aaron Yan slapped with 7-month suspended jail term for sexual offences

After six months of court hearings and investigation, the sexual allegations case between Aaron Yan and his ex-boyfriend, internet celebrity Yao Le, has reached a verdict.

According to Taiwanese reports today (May 30), the 38-year-old singer-actor, who was a member of the boy band Fahrenheit, was slapped with a seven-month suspended jail term and three-year probation by the Shilin District Court for filming and possessing sexual content of minors with the intention of distributing them.

In lieu of his seven-month prison sentence, Aaron can also pay a fine of NT$1,500 (S$63) per day and remain under probation for the next three years. During this period, he will be supervised and required to fulfil the conditions agreed upon with Yao Le in their mediation records in March.

He can also continue to appeal the case.

Aaron shared a statement to the media through his management company Rise and Shine after the sentencing.

"For the things that I have absolutely not done, I thank the judge again for their clear judgement and for noting my sincere self-reflection," Aaron said, adding that he will continue to contribute to society through his own influence in the future.

Last June, he was exposed by Yao Le on social media for non-consensual sex in 2017 when the latter was 16 years old. The 22-year-old also revealed that Aaron took videos of their intercourse without his knowledge and which were leaked later in 2018.

Yao Le held a press conference then, in which Aaron made a surprise appearance and apologised to him publicly.

Aaron was later sued for rape and filming and distributing sexual videos of a minor, but his rape charges were dropped in December due to insufficient evidence.

Both parties reached a settlement in March. Although Aaron declined to reveal the amount, Yao Le shared that he had previously requested Aaron to donate NT$7 million to a charity fund, among other conditions.

