Local actor Brian Ng and wife expecting 1st child: 'Most important role I'll ever take on'

Local actor Brian Ng and his wife Natasha Cheng are expecting their first child due in September.

He broke the news in an Instagram post today (April 22).

"I may not have won any awards last weekend but I couldn't be more grateful, because I'm already preparing for the most important role I'll ever take on. Wish us luck," he wrote.

Brian was nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste at Star Awards 2026, held on April 19.

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In a press release today, he shared that they found out about Cheng's pregnancy in December last year.

"I was excited, of course - very, very happy... It felt like the best Christmas present I could ever receive," he said, before admitting he had his worries in the first trimester.

"I was concerned for both the baby and my wife - wondering how she was feeling, whether she was eating enough, and just all the usual worries that come with those early months. But overall, more excitement than anything else. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter of my life."

Brian started his career as a child actor, starring in Kids Central's shows such as We Are R.E.M. and Heartlanders.

More recently, he appeared in the Channel 8 dramas Perfectly Imperfect (2025) and Last But Not Least (2026).

His first international microdrama project Romance by the Sea is slated for release in the second half of 2026.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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